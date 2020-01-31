advertisement

Palmeira midfielder Matheus Fernandes appears to have confirmed speculation that he will join Barcelona in January with a post on Instagram.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for several weeks and his activity on social media suggests a deal has been made.

The midfielder has changed his bio on Instagram which seems to confirm rumors that he will sign for the Catalan giants and then spend the rest of the season on loan at Real Valladolid.

advertisement

He has also sent a long farewell message to Palmeira fans. Although he does not mention Barca, he says “it has never been good at goodbye but sometimes they are necessary” and also explains “he has come to realize a dream of playing in Europe today.”

Check out this post on Instagram

Nunca fui bom em despedidas, más vezes elas no needes, apis de dececeis. Despatch and agradeço ao @palmeiras, clube que confiou no meu potential, and contratou no ano passado. More images from @botafogo but I’m not sure how to base it on my sonino. Muito honrado por ter vestido camisas com tanta historia do futebol brasileiro. Claro, however, is just one of the incentives for Minha curta carreira. Pai, m ,e, minha família …. toda vez que duvidei onde poderia chegar voces estavam lá. Incondicionalmente me apoiando! Cada vitoria history conquistada na minha carreira não foi minha. Foi nossa! Sofremos e vencemos juntos! Hoje chegou o dia de realizar um sonho de jogar na europe. Sou grato a Deus por tudo que me proportional. We breves, novos desafios, metas and sonhos! Vamos em frente que é só Começo. #Gratidao #palmeiras #AvantiPalestra #botafogo #CriadeGeneral

A post shared by Matheus Fernandes (@matheusfernandes) on January 30, 2020 at 6:33 pm PST

Official confirmation from Barcelona is expected, but it is believed he will sign for € 7m plus variables.

advertisement