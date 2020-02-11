advertisement

Alabama basketball continues to look for answers before its No. 11 Auburn showdown. The Crimson Tide aims to do the dirty work, stay constant and play fast.

After a losing streak of three games, Alabama’s basketball prevailed against Georgia 105-102 in extra time, saving the hopes and dreams of the NCAA tournament. Under first-year head coach Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide had high expectations. It seemed reasonable to someone. Logical. And within reach.

But it is not that simple. The Crimson Tide plays between 13 and 10 (5 and 5 seconds) against the conference’s two toughest teams, Auburn and LSU. And it won’t be easy without the best defender, Herbert Jones, who is out because of a broken left wrist.

In four games, Alabama has made double-digit gains. They gathered against the bulldogs. They followed by 12 points; However, they managed to force overtime and rule out victory. Kira Lewis Jr. ended with 37 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block. He ended the 12-of-21 shooting from the field.

Even though Georgia is 91st in the NET ranking, the road win against the Bulldogs was enormous. Now the Crimson Tide has the chance to add a seasonal sweep over Auburn to her resume.

#Alabama’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Javian Davis won the Hard Hat Award against Georgia tonight: “I think he gave us everything he had. He started having cramps during the game. They did everything they could Now he’s back and gets an IV. “pic.twitter.com/bWFDedP241

Alabama defeated Auburn earlier this season 83:64 with an almost perfect performance. The Crimson Tide scored quickly. Shot the three-pointer. And ran in the transition. Bruce Pearl and his team had no answers, even though they were in fourth place in the country at the time.

But the tigers have gotten better since then.

The Tigers defeated Arkansas in extra time on Wednesday and the LSU in extra time on Saturday.

After eight games remaining and a win against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Missouri, the Crimson Tide has to add to her resume. With record strength 21, playing melee games helps. Big leads don’t lose.

To win the NCAA tournament, the maximum number of losses is usually 14, with exceptions.

In 2018 Alabama made the tournament with 15 losses. They had Colin Sexton. And made a late run in the SEC tournament. Sexton followed Texas A & M 70-69 by 4.4 seconds and led the charge.

So it is possible.

But it’s better not to take any chances.

Alabama must be consistent against Auburn. You have to shoot from outside the arch, but most importantly, the Crimson Tide does the dirty job. The work Jones did before his injury. Without them, Alabama will not win.

Alabama will face Auburn # 11 (21-2, 8-2 SEC) on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

