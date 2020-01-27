advertisement

During the seven-way guide debate on RTÉ on Monday evening, political leaders came across the issues that dominated the previous general election campaign – housing, crime and living standards.

Possible options for post-election government formation were also briefly discussed with Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald, who attacked Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and Labor for promising not to join the government with their party.

The debate, moderated by the broadcaster Claire Byrne, took place in front of a live audience at the National University of Ireland in Galway, where the calls for a freeze on rent and attacks on so-called vulture funds were applauded.

Fianna Fáil’s leader, Micheál Martin, said his ruling party would build social and affordable housing on state property.

However, he was attacked by Ms. McDonald, who claimed that Fianna Fáil was co-authorizing the real estate crisis due to the trust and supply agreement that has been underpinning the minority administration since 2016.

The participants were Fine Gael and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Martin, McDonald, Brendan Howlin, Eamon Ryan, Richard Boyd Barrett from People Before Profit and Róisín Shortall from the Social Democrats.

Mr. Varadkar defended his party’s buying support system, according to which the state grants first-time buyers an income tax refund to help them take out a mortgage.

“A number of people who pay very high rents but could afford a mortgage if they could only get a deposit. I think it’s a good economic policy and a good social policy to help people buy their own home. We have already doubled the housing supply and I can double it again, ”he said.

Check

Mr. Ryan said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s guidelines – which propose a savings program for first-time buyers – mean, “You could also give the check to the developer.” He asked for the delivery of rental apartments.

Ms. McDonald said, “You cannot go the length of yourself on the campaign path without hearing stories of real trauma” from people who cannot buy a house or have housing problems.

“A new government has to accept that this is an emergency,” she added, calling for 100,000 public houses to be built.

It also called for rents to freeze, as did Mr. Howlin, who said that between 80,000 and 100,000 social and affordable houses should be built.

Mr. Boyd Barrett was also applauded for attacking so-called vulture funds and banks.

The debate followed the direct discussion between Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Martin about Virgin Media One last week. There will be another 7-way Virgin Media One debate on Thursday, moderated by Ivan Yates and Matt Cooper. Messrs. Varadkar and Martin will hold a final debate on RTÉ One on 8 February on Tuesday, 4 February, just a few days before election day.

