Construction on Brock Commons, an 18-story wooden building at the University of British Columbia.

Supplied / Postmedia

Alberta home builders now have about two years to begin adopting new mass wood technologies to build multi-family homes with faster growth and lower costs for buyers, experts say.

Alberta Municipal Affairs Min. Kaycee Madu announced January 24 the province is now allowing the construction of timber frames of apartment buildings and apartments up to 12 stories high. The previous boundary was six floors.

Proponents say new timber products and building codes for high-rise timber frames (seven to 12 floors) will provide fire and safety ratings greater than those for mid-rise and high-rise timber frame construction. bungalow. Structural wood components would have minimal fire resistance ratings in direct flames between 50 minutes and two hours. Such bulk wood projects would be more durable and have a lower carbon footprint than conventional concrete and steel buildings.

“We are the first province to bring this across the province,” says Scott Fash, executive director with BILD Alberta. “It allows us to start a little bit from the beginning of innovation.”

He says homebuilding and the raw materials industries are working to get a nationwide standard for building up to 12-storey, timber-framed wood frames, but that is likely two years away. In the meantime, he says, engineers and architects in Alberta can work on project design, knowing that Alberta codes will soon allow them to continue on construction.

Fash says this puts Alberta at the forefront of mass wood technology adoption that has so far seen about 50 multi-storey projects built around the world, including in several Ontario and British Columbia municipalities. But he says he expects no Alberta builder to break down the fundamentals of a major project this construction season or the next. He estimated that it would take three to five years for companies to third-party new building codes, design projects and break ground using required materials, such as cross-laminated timber and encapsulated timber posts and beams.

Cross-laminated laminated wood is made up of several layers of drying boards in ovens piled in alternate directions and glued in place for rigidity and fire resistance. Encapsulated wood is covered in gypsum or other materials to increase fire resistance.

He says projects will be faster and less expensive to build because some or all of the components of timber frame buildings can be produced locally. The wood also provides better insulation against noise and outside temperatures. He notes that wood construction has proven more resistant to seismic vibration, though this is more important in B.C. and Japan than in Alberta.

Charron Ungar, General Manager of Companies from the Avi Group of Companies, calls the minister’s announcement “progressive and proactive”. He says Calgary and provincial home markets are currently slow and he predicts “activity in this new product will increase with the market.” Ungar adds that “there is a lot of production going on in the inter-laminated timber panel in Western Canada,” and he does not expect prefab production capacity to be a barrier to larger timber frame projects.

Ungar says the code building requirements for longer timber frame condos and apartments make them “fundamentally different” from the timber frame structures growing in the midst of recent years.

“They are not necessarily framed, in the traditional sense,” he says. Rather, they rely on “massive” floor-to-ceiling laminate panels similar to the strength of concrete slabs, as well as enclosed wood, used in posts and beams, which are designed for strength and fire resistance. .

Calgary City Codes Officer Brian Schultz says the city has people on the National Research Council Standing Committee that is developing National Building Code standards for building 12-story wooden frames.

“We were at the table” and the city is “quite confident” of the security of the new national standards, Schultz says. He says national standards are expected to be published either late in 2020 or early 2021.

“Alberta is approving those requirements now,” he says. “We implement the Alberta Building Code (but) we haven’t seen anything yet” as to Alberta’s new rules.

The University of British Columbia has completed construction of Brock Commons, an 18-story timber building that serves as a residence for about 400 students, and a similarly sized wooden frame office building has recently been completed in Norway. Japan, meanwhile, has announced plans for a massive 70-story wooden building.

And, in Toronto, Sidewalk Labs announced in June that it would build the world’s first neighborhood of all tall trees in the city’s eastern waters. She recently released a study of a prototype model for a 35-story mixed-use wooden building. Sidewalk Labs, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, is planning Quayside, a 12-acre “smart city” development.

