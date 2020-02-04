advertisement

The ten most popular imported cars have also been announced.

According to a new MotorCheck.ie report, 2,354 fewer cars were imported to Ireland from the UK in January 2020, 25.7% less than in January 2019.

A total of 6,769 cars were imported to Ireland from Great Britain in January, compared to 9,114 in the previous year (2019: 200,782).

According to the report, the reason for this is mainly due to two main factors.

The first is (obviously) linked to Brexit and the stabilizing strength of the sterling once the Brexit deadline has been confirmed.

On the other hand, the NOx tax was introduced, which was introduced on January 1, 2020.

The NOx tax is an additional amount that is levied on a vehicle’s NOx emissions and must be paid in addition to the standard VRT amount when a vehicle is first registered in the state.

The report also revealed the top ten models imported to Ireland via the UK:

Volkswagen Golf BMW 5 Series Ford Focus Nissan Qashqai Audi A6 Volkswagen passat Mercedes-Benz E-Class Audi A4 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Hyundai Tcuson

The full report can be found here.

