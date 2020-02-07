advertisement

Friday has finally arrived and the weekend is just around the corner, but we have a last collection of fantastic daily deals to enjoy before you slip away at the weekend – and this is probably the best collection we’ve put together so far. Highlights are a huge sale of Amazon devices that are almost over with offers for almost every popular Amazon product, $ 60 off the brilliant Instant Pot Air Fryer Cover that transforms every 6-liter Instant Pot you already have into a deep fryer , a SanDisk microSD card burst with floor prices, the lowest price ever on Sony’s WF1000XM3 noise-canceling real wireless earplugs that destroy AirPods Pro, a secret sale that lowers the Fire TV Stick 4K from $ 50 to the lowest point ever of $ 24.99 with coupon code 4KFIRETV (not everyone) is eligible, read more here), Google Assistant and Alexa-compatible Wi-Fi mini smart plugs for only $ 7.12 each or a smart socket with four individually adjustable sockets for $ 22.79, deep discounts on brand new iPads from $ 249, unlocked iPhone 7 refurbs from $ 160 and iPhone 8 refurbs from $ 239, the secret trick that car retailers use to decorate your interior tasty for only $ 8.54, amazing discounts on more than 20 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, a one-day deal that saves you $ 45 on popular pro-grade Audio-Technica headphones, a laser thermometer gun for $ 17.09, a large one-day sales on live plants and succulents, and more. View all the best bargains today.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Paul Sakuma / AP / Shutterstock

advertisement

.

advertisement