It’s February and Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, which means you can expect great deals in the next two weeks to ensure that your Hallmark vacation runs as smoothly as possible. Highlights from Monday’s roundup include a huge sale on Amazon devices that makes it look like Prime Day came early, AirPods Pro at their lowest price ever (order now to close the deal and they must be shipped within a few weeks) , best-selling Bluetooth earbuds for $ 16.99 and Bose’s Soundsport Wireless buttons for $ 99 if AirPods Pro are still too expensive, a Bose portable wireless speaker for just $ 79, Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro refurbs from only $ 99, the lowest prices we’ve seen in months on the two most popular new Pokemon games for Nintendo Switch, Apple Watches from $ 189, LED lights for less than $ 1 each, a one-day blow-out on Tide Pods , Anova’s best sous vide stove for just $ 84.75, one of our favorite PS4 and Xbox One games for just $ 14.99 and more. View all the best bargains today.

Image source: Paul Sakuma / AP / Shutterstock

