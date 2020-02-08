advertisement

A man accidentally killed his neighbor with a crossbow when he tried to attack him in front of two dogs.

Joshua Jadusingh tried to fend off two malicious pit bulls when his neighbor saw the ordeal.

advertisement

However, in his efforts to help the 27-year-old, he was accidentally killed by the unnamed “merciful Samaritan” with his crossbow.

Jadusingh from Adams, Massachusetts, was in his apartment when the two dogs – one of them owned, the other belonged to someone else – were apparently turning against him out of nowhere. While there are currently no details of what triggered the attack, authorities have since found that the dogs had an “aggressive history” and someone was attacked in 2018.

The attack and the subsequent accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, February 5th. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said the police had received several calls to report the incident.

To help, the neighbor grabbed his crossbow and entered Jadusingh’s apartment before shooting “one on the neck” of one of the pit bulls that did not kill him. However, the arrow bounced off and stuck through a door behind which the victim was hiding.

When the police finally arrived, they had to shoot the dogs when the pit bulls tried to attack officers. The neighbor (who had a license for the weapon) has worked with the police and no charges are expected as Jadusingh’s death is treated as accidental.

He was actually pretty good friends with his neighbor and he knew there was a child in the house and it was a very, very difficult and stressful situation for him and I think he was doing his best under the circumstances.

Jadusingh’s daughter was also in the apartment at the time of the incident, but was not injured since she was in another room.

After his death, Jadusingh’s family set up a GoFundMe site to cover funeral expenses.

Joshua (Buu) was unfortunately unexpectedly involved in a tragic event too early, he was an amazing father, his daughter was his life. A great son, nephew, grandson, brother, cousin and friend. He was loved by many, he was wild, demanded respect with his presence, he was faithful, loving and caring, he said what he meant and meant what he said, he believed to be gracious (sic).

If you would like to donate, please click here.

If you have had a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-post ” data-href = “https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427 ” data-width = “500 ” > n u003cblockquote cite = “https: //www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427 ” class = “fb-xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> “That tells me mine Daughter This morning she is supposed to dress up as her favorite superhero for school, and I started… Posted by href https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/ “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Life of Dad on “https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> Friday, February 7, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n Aubrey’s birth mother may not be around, but the 11-year-old family consists of her father, stepmother Jessica, and stepsister Bella, 16, which Brian calls called “beautiful, mixed family”. Brian added: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> We are a great family. And we are known for dressing up and being silly. So it was a matter of course for Aubrey too. We all dress in fancy holiday fashions. And I emulated movie characters when I visited places like Alan from The Hangover while I was in Las Vegas and Rocky Balboa while I was visiting Philadelphia. An example of a touching father-daughter relationship is between u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/viral/single-father-and-baby-daughter-wore-matching-tutus-for-heart- Melting Photoshoot /” target = “_ blank” rel = “noopener noreferrer “> Casey Fields and his one year old Lyla. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 963px”> “size-full wp-image-757161” src = “https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot.png “alt = ” Single father and little daughter wore matching tutu for a heartbreaking photo shoot “width = ” 953 “height = ” 572 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot.png 953w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot-702×421.png 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-524×315.png 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Photo-shoot-414×248.png 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot -828×497.png 828w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot-583×350.png 583w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px ” /> u003cspan class = “media -credit “> Jenn Floyd Photography u003 c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Although Casey describes himself as a “male man”, he still dressed up for a photo shoot with his little daughter in a bright pink tutu that they will both cherish forever. u003c / p> n u003cp> If you ask me, both Brian and Casey seem to be dads and make their daughters smile. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n n ” , “publishedAt”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47″, ” updat edAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T17: 30: 47Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 757212.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 757212.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}) , “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg”, “featuredVideo”: null, “breaking”: null, “__typename”: ” Article “},” $ Article: 757212.author “: {” name “:” Niamh Shackleton “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ Niamh -Shackleton.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757212.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename ” : “Category”}, “Article: 757215”: {“id”: “757215”, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/meerkat-pups-born-at-zoo- miami-for-the first time / “,” Title “:” Meerkat puppies that were born for the first time in the Miami Zoo “,” Summary “:” The first meerkat puppies of the Miami Zoo were recorded in the world. The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a variety of baby animals, from koalas to lion babies. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo. According to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, it’s the first time “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/meerkat-pups-born-at-zoo-miami-for-the-irst-time” -ever / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-757217 size-full “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Meerkat-Pups .jpg “alt = ” Meerkat puppies that were born for the first time in Miami Zoo “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset = ” https: //www.unilad. co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-702×369.jpg 702w , https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-828×435.jpg 828w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-P ups-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> Zoo Miami u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Zoo Miami’s very first meerkat puppies were welcomed into the world. The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a large selection of baby animals, from koalas to lion cubs. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo. According to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, it is the first time that meerkats have been born and raised in the South Miami-Dade facility. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media Credit Container Alignment ” style = “width: 778px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757219″ src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2.png “alt =” Meerkat Pups 2 “width =” 768 “height =” 1107 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2.png 768w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020 / 02 / Meerkat-puppy-2-325×468.png 325w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Meerkat-puppy-2-243×350.png 243w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2-191×276.png 191w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Meerkat-Pups-2-383×552.png 383w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px /> u003cspan cla ss = “media-credit “> Zoo Miami u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> The eight year old Yam Yam gave birth to the two babies who have no name yet The 18th of January fr earlier this year, but they have only recently opened their eyes. Not only is their gender indefinite, their father is still unknown. Since her mother lives with three other male meerkats, one of them could be the father (Mamma Meerkat, am I right?). However, Magill added that the three males – Gizmo, Diego and Joe – Diego seem to be the most connected to the puppies. “He spends a lot of time with them. Diego seems to enjoy being with them, keeping them warm and protecting them. Anyone watching the mob for an extended period of time would think Diego was the mother, “he said to Miaminewtimes / news / meerkat-cam-at-zoo-miami-shows-pups-in-real-time-11485519″ target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “>” Miami New Times “. n u003cdiv class = ” Alignment of a media credit container “style = ” width: 778px “> u003cimg class = ” size-full wp- image-757221 “src = ” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-3.png “alt =” Meerkat Pups 3 “width =” 768 “height =” 518 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3.png 768w, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-3-694×468.png 694w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3 -519×350.png 519w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3-409×276.png 409w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit ” > Zoo Miami u003c / sp an> u003c / div> n u003cp> The website of the zoo – where you can see live recordings of the puppies in action on the website u003ca href = “https: //www.zoomiami .org / animals # item = 429890 can see “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> MeerKam u003c / a> – says that they recently” explored the cave and are gradually moving further and further into the Moving Habitat “/ p> n u003cp> Hopefully the meerkats will have no worries for the rest of their days. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n, publishedAt: 2020-02-08T17: 20: 04, publishedAtUTC: 2020-02-08T17 : 20: 04Z, updatedAt: 2020-02-08T17: 20: 04, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T17: 20: 04Z”, “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757215.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 757215.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “”}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups .jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 757215.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png”,”__typename”:”Author”▶,”Article:757215.categories. 0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 757197 “: {” id “:” 757197 “,” staticLink “:” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/life/manchester-man-who-claims-accident saw him with fear of heights on the highest water slide in Europe / “,” title “:” Manchester man who claims an accident has left him with fear of heights on the highest water slide in Europe “,” Summary “:” u003cp> A man who claimed to be left with a debilitating fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he opened up Europe’s highest water slide rode. Ben Bardsley, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator knocked him out u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/manchester-man -who-claims-accident-left-him-with-fear of heights-seen-on-Europe’s-highest-water slide / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media credit container orientation “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” wp-image-757209 size-full “src =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg “alt =” Manchester man who claims the accident left him with fear of height differences at the highest Europe’s water slide “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben -Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg 1200w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Face book-702×369.jpg 702w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-F acebook-524×275.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben -Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> Ben Bardsley / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> u003cstrong> A man who claimed to be left with a crippling fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he rode Europe’s tallest water slide, Ben Bardsley from Stockport, Greater Manchester filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator pushed him into a pond that was being built in his garden. U003c / p> n u003cp> The 38-year-old claimed he could not lift weights and I’m also afraid of heights. A video of him shooting down a 33-meter slide in Spain has shown, however, that his case was written off as ‘nonsense’. You can watch a video from Bardsley ride on the water slide below: u003c / strong u003c / p n u003ciframe width = “100% ” min-width = “560 ” height = “360 ” frameBorder = “0 ” class = “brightcove-iframe” src = “// www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html? videoId = 6130797127001” Allow full-screen web kits for full-screen Mozall picture> u003c / iframe> n u003cp> Bardsley exposed his “fundamentally dishonest” claim when he posted a video launching the Verti-Go water slide in Benidorm, Spain, on his Facebook. Before jumping on the slide, he says, “There is no queue for obvious reasons.” When his case was heard before Manchester County Court on January 23, the recorder Richard Hartley QC said that anyone who was afraid of heights to ride the slide with such joy was ‘nonsense’ and thought he was guilty of basic dishonesty in relation to his claim. u003c / p> n u003cp> However, it wasn’t just his slip-ons that dropped the gym owner into the hot water. Bardsley claimed that the incident not only confronted him with fear of heights, but also with neck and back injuries, so that he could no longer lift weights. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Medien-Credit-Container-Alignnone ” style = “width: 625px”> “cimg class =” size-full wp-image-757211 “src =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder.jpg “alt = ” Ben Bardsley Waterslide Bodybuilder “width = ” 615 “height = “346 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co .de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder.jpg 615w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley- Waterslide-Bodybuilder-524×295.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben- Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder-414×233.jpg 414w “sizes = ” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> Clyde & Co u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Insurance company Aviva, which represents the pond supplier, was suspicious, and in an investigation, lawyers discovered a variety of social media posts that showed the Bod ybuilder lifts heavy weights – even on the day he did a medical exam and found the persistent symptoms prevented him from lifting-related activities n u003cp> u003cstrong> Damian Rourke, a law firm partner Clyde & Co said: It is important to understand that Aviva has never contested this. The applicant was not injured at all. Instead, the problem was that the applicant had exaggerated both the physical and psychological effects of his injuries to the extent that the entire lawsuit was to be dismissed. The applicant’s damages were estimated at around £ 4,500, and he lost everything because he tried to claim four to five times this amount. Bardsley has been sentenced to pay more than £ 14,000 in litigation costs> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story to tell, send it via h00 = ca “mailto: story@unilad.com “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” to UNILAD. nofollow “> story@unilad.com “: “2020-02-08T17: 12: 29”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020” -02- 08T17: 12: 29Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-08T17: 12: 29 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T17: 12: 29Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 757197.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true, “id”: “Article: 757197.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}), “fe aturedImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 757197.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/01 / Cameron-Frew .png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757197.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename “:” category “} }

advertisement