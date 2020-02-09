advertisement

Thai security forces take cover behind an ambulance as they chase a gunman hidden in a mall after a mass shootout outside Terminal 21 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on February 9, 2020. (Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters)

BANGKOK – Thai security forces killed a soldier on Sunday after carrying out a mass shooting that killed at least 21 people, police and military sources said.

advertisement

They said he was killed in the mall where he was detained in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

“The police killed the perpetrator and saved eight hostages. Some were wounded, ”said one of the security sources.

Thai security forces evacuate people stuck in a terminal 21 mall after a shootout to try to stop a soldier after a mass shootout in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on February 9, 2020 (Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters)

Both refused to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The police previously identified 32-year-old Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma as the shooter.

A picture of a suspect Jakrapanth Thomma on a wanted poster after a mass shootout in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in a document published on February 8, 2020 by the Thai Crime Suppression Bureau in Thailand (REUTERS)

The murders started around 3:00 p.m. The soldier opened fire in a house on Saturday before moving to an army camp and then to the shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand.

advertisement