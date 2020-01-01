advertisement

OTTAWA – Recently released documents show that senior government officials believe there is no immediate threat that artificial intelligence and robots will displace large segments of the Canadian workforce.

In work done last year, federal experts found the possibility of an “end of the day” scenario where automation eliminates half of Canadian jobs being “overvalued”.

But officials warned that there are early indications of challenges in parts of the economy that the government should do something, such as how online services broadcast music, television and film production reshuffle.

At a separate briefing, officials were told before the summer that 11 per cent of jobs in Canada could be automated over the next 15-20 years, and a further 29 per cent “are likely to change significantly”.

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of the conference summary, as well as drafts of the May and June report, through the Access to Information Act.

The report will be used as a basis for advice on the winner of the fall federal election on how to assist workers at the dawn of a new decade.

The work was part of a series of exercises that officials have tried to see how well “social security network” programs respond to the most gruesome of the potential outcomes caused by technological shifts in the workforce.

It is unclear how well the federal programs did. These details, like many others in the documents, have been blacked out or not released because they are considered government advice.

Federal officials have predicted that the impacts of automation are likely to be felt more, such as production-dependent rural cities, according to documents previously obtained by The Canadian Press in March. These documents, alluded to in the June report, also listed the cities most and least likely to feel the impact in each province.

But exactly where the effects are felt and how quickly they arrive remains a speculative game.

For example, federal documents say that some tasks, such as copy editing and data entry, can be outsourced to low-cost workers through online platforms. Three-dimensional printing, on the other hand, can bring productive work back.

Officials also wrote that other trends not measured in the report will shape the future of work, such as the transition to a low-carbon economy and an increase in the number of LGBTQ2 workers.

Some policy responses will come into force as the calendar for 2020 passes, including the start of a $ 250 per year benefit for workers to be placed on training, and a matching permit signed by employment insurance. This work will be overseen by Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, who has been given responsibility for skills training and the EI system.

Officials advising Qualtrough have heard that many adults lack the “soft skills and basic digital skills” needed for future success, according to a summary of a May presentation to deputy ministers – key federal bureaucrats – by an Organization official for Economic Co-Spread and Development.

A recent report from the Brookfield Institute came to a similar conclusion, and recommended governments create “a wide variety of accessible programming designed to teach Canadians general digital skills … along with general soft skills “.

Meanwhile, Labor Minister Filomena Tassi is tasked with updating the federal labor code, including raising the federal minimum wage to at least $ 15 an hour, and additional protection for “platform employees,” such as Uber drivers.

Some of the details in Tassi’s letter of mandate reflect the recommendations of a panel of blue-ribbon experts. The panel also recommended that the government look at collective representation patterns for non-union workers and rules to compensate workers who stay emailed to the office after office hours.

Sunil Johal, the panel’s chairman, said a key message from the report is that labor rules and regulations need to be reviewed frequently as more workforce changes are felt.

We absolutely have to move on to regulatory legislative approaches that move just as quickly

He said there is also a need to make regulations more agile. This could mean creating what Johal described as “result-based regulations” to address changes in the labor market to anticipate what the government expects, but allow businesses to set the means for that purpose.

“If we take for granted that the world of work and the labor market will change and adapt faster than ever as we move forward, then we absolutely have to move on to regulatory legislative approaches that move just as quickly,” Johal said.

“When there is a ten-year delay, this is where you will have major issues that … endanger labor standards just so far out of step that it is completely unacceptable.”

In a statement accompanying the publication of the panel’s report in December, Tassi said the government “will consider the excellent work done by the panel” to make changes to federal labor rules.

