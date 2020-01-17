advertisement

The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world; although the country represents around 5% of the world’s population, it holds almost a quarter of the world’s prisoners. David Remnick is joined by Kai Wright of WNYC, the host of the “United States of Anxiety” podcast, to discuss mass incarceration and the start of a movement against it. Remnick also talks to Michelle Alexander, whose 2010 book The New Jim Crow, which has been a bestseller for almost five years, identified how mass incarceration policies have been a disaster for communities of color. The poet and public defender Reginald Dwayne Betts, who was previously incarcerated, reads his book “Felon”. And we follow a man who returns from prison to find a changed world.

Taber Gable contributed the original music for this episode.

Ten years after “The New Jim Crow”

In 2010, Michelle Alexander’s best-selling book explained how mass incarceration harms communities of color. Assessing its impact, she looks back and forward with David Remnick.

Reginald Dwayne Betts reads from “Felon”

When Betts was sixteen, he was sent to jail for his role in a car hijacking. In isolation, he discovered poetry.

Life after prison

Jonathan was released from prison a few months ago. Our producer followed him to find out what emancipation looked like after two decades of confinement.

