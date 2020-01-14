advertisement

Mason County Jail let the Michigan Prison Task Force enter the building to verify inmates who had not yet been convicted.

The sheriff says he agrees with the recommendation to focus on mental health.

In Mason County, they have a mental health crisis response team for inmates.

advertisement

The sheriff also says he hopes lawmakers will make it clear what crimes might qualify for a low bond, if any.

He says the main thing the task force needs to focus on is the safety of our communities.

“People are incarcerated without conviction for the protection of victims, the protection of the public and the protection of themselves as well. The incarcerated because some of the crimes allegedly committed by these individuals have deeply affected families and victims and retaliation is not uncommon, “said Sheriff Kim Cole.

If you would like to see the full report with a breakdown of the 18 recommendations, click here.

advertisement