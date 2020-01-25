advertisement

The Masked Singer UK is back on ITV this evening and here is a first glimpse of one of the performances.

This weekend, the remaining eight masked acts return to the stage to perform together at the same time.

They will compete for the best performance in order to avoid elimination and reveal their true identity.

advertisement

In this week’s show, the songs performed will be a clue to the identity of the singer.

You can watch a first look at tonight’s episode below as Duck takes everyone to church with a performance from Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace.

But who could be behind the mask?

Current popular assumptions include Spice Girl Mel C or Mel B

The clues given were “A real softie, even if you may not think so”, “Has always been athletic and can surf”, “Likes to speak different languages” and “Once, 850,000 people sang him joyfully birthday and sang happy birthday to a “legend”. “

The Masked Singer will be broadcast this evening (Saturday January 25) at 7 p.m.

In addition, Donny Osmond joins the group this evening. Donny himself was a masked singer when he participated in the American show last year under the name of The Peacock.

Now he intervenes for Ken Jeongshoes for a week only as a guest detective alongside Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

With the studio audience, they will note the performances of the night before an act is eliminated.

Only then will they remove their mask to reveal their true identity.

So far, unmasked celebrities have included football legend Teddy Sheringham, The Darkness leader Justin Hawkins and EastEnder Patsy Palmer.

Joel Dommett hosts the show which continues on Saturday evening.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement