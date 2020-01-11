advertisement

The Masked Singer continues at 8:30 p.m. on ITV tonight with these acts and songs.

The Masked Singer is the surreal and surprising song performance that asks – who is behind the mask?

So far, two of the twelve mystery celebrities have had their identities revealed.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, tonight (January 11) sees round 3 of the competition as five mystery celebrities perform for the second time.

They will be executed again for the panelists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong as well as the studio audience who will classify the performances and guess who is behind the mask.

More clues will be given as famous singers try to chase them out of the scent.

At the end of the episode, one more celebrity will have his true identity unmasked.

For now, here’s a look at what’s happening tonight, their song choices and the most recent clues …

The Masked Singer programming, songs and latest clues

Queen bee

Most recent index:

Choice of song: Someone you love – Lewis Capaldi – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Hedgehog

Most recent index: Once had a job which meant that he died at 8:30 am every night

Choice of song: Radiance – Take that – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

duck

Most recent index: Formerly long-distance runner

Choice of song: Livin On A Prayer – Bon Jovi – Purchase / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Unicorn

Most recent index: Flew on a private plane as a child

Choice of song: Juice – Lizzo – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Chameleon

Most recent index: Once provided the voice of a cartoon character for children

Choice of song: Always feel – Portugal. The man. – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

The Masked Singer is broadcast Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV hub.

