The Masked Singer is back at 7 p.m. tonight on ITV with these acts and songs.

The Masked Singer is the surprising new singing show that asks – who is behind the mask?

So far, seven of the twelve mystery celebrities have had their identities revealed.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, tonight (February 8) sees the penultimate of the competition as the five remaining mystery celebrities occur.

They will sing again for the panel – this week, made up of regulars Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong – as well as a studio audience who will classify the performances while guessing who is behind the mask.

More clues will be given and this week is another double elimination with two celebrities leaving and having their identities unmasked.

The results will leave only three celebrities masked before next week’s final, where one will be crowned the winner of The Masked Singer UK.

For now, here’s a look at what’s happening tonight, their song choices and the most recent clues …

The Masked Singer programming, songs and latest clues

Queen bee

Index: Of all her friends, she is the “joker of the pack”

Choice of song: The Greatest Love of All – Whitney Houston – Buy / Stream Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Hedgehog

Index: Once had a job which meant that he died at 8:30 am every night

Choice of song: Chandelier – Sia – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Fox

Index: For 30 years collects teapots

Choice of song: Hold for a Hero – Bonnie Tyler – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Monster

Index: Hero is Tony Hadley

Choice of song: Do you really want to hurt me – Culture Club – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Octopus

Clues: Love bodybuilding

Choice of song: Somewhere – Barbra Streisand – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

The Masked Singer is broadcast Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV hub.

