Here is a summary of the candidates who have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK so far – SPOILERS!

The Masked Singer is the new entertainment series where celebrities offer breathtaking musical performances … while keeping their identity hidden.

A studio audience and a panel classify the performances while trying to understand who is behind the mask.

After six episodes, here’s a recap of who’s been exposed so far …

Spoilers from Masked Singer

Meet the singers unmasked so far …

Butterfly

Patsy Palmer

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role as Bianca Jackson on the BBC soap opera. EastEnders.

After leaving, Patsy said: “I loved it, the costume designers are so talented and I loved being a butterfly. I love to sing in general (not that I’m good) but it’s an extremely uplifting thing to I love music, it’s a total passion for me (I’m a DJ) so I constantly play music.

“Being able to get on a stage of this size was also a dream even if I have to say that I was really nervous.”

Pharaoh

Alan Johnson

At the end of the second broadcast, it was revealed that the identity of Pharaoh was the politician Alan Johnson, who was previously the interior secretary of the Labor party.

When asked why he signed up for the show, Alan Johnson said, “Because it was so weird and wacky,” and admitted that going out in the first round was the hardest part of the process. .

Chameleon

Justin Hawkins as a chameleon

At the end of the third show, it was revealed that the identity of Chameleon was Justin Hawkins, leader of The Darkness.

When asked why he signed up for the show, Justin said, “I wanted to participate in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secret made it a very exciting experience. Like having an extra adventure musical.

“I was reluctant to commit to the tapes because I was supposed to be the best man at a wedding in Australia, but it was too good to refuse. Haha!”

He added: “The hardest part of the process was learning relatively modern songs. I don’t like new music, so I had to force myself to assimilate inferior compositions … Besides, it was difficult to sing from headphones! “

Tree

Teddy Sheringham as a tree

At the end of the fourth show, Tree was unmasked as a former English footballer Teddy Sheringham MBE

After his elimination, Teddy said, “I have been asked to do everything over the years, but I have always refused. I saw the series airing in the United States and thought I would love to do that for my children. “

He added: “The panel was great, big names and really complementary since I can’t sing!”

And Teddy admitted his exit: “It’s good. I didn’t expect to win, I just wanted to take advantage of the experience and work with good people.”

Daisy

Kelis as Daisy

At the end of the fifth show, the identity of Daisy was revealed as American singer, songwriter and chef Kelis.

After leaving competition, Kelis said, “It was fun. If I had to start all over again, I certainly would have done something a little more dramatic or elaborate because it’s me, but it was cute and really did its job!

“The two weeks of filming were difficult. Wear a mask every day. Don’t speak. Stay in your caravan. It was definitely a first. LOL.”

When asked why she decided to take up the challenge, Kelis replied, “My two boys. They were really the main reason. They thought it was the coolest thing in the world. So I got it done for them. “

duck

Skin as Duck

The sixth show was a double elimination with Duck revealed as singer and songwriter Skin singer of the rock band Skunk Anansie.

Skin said after its release: “It was really fun to jump into a completely different character and use it to portray a dumber side of me that the public rarely sees, but it was quite difficult. to sing, which held me back a little! “

When asked why she took up the challenge, Skin replied: “Because it’s crazy, difficult, weird as hell, unpredictable and a laff! All the things I like!”

She added some of her time to the show: “Trying to dance was crazy! Lol My choices of songs really put me out of my comfort zone, that’s why I chose them, when you are dressed in giant duck, there are a lot of songs that just don’t work, so there have been a lot of trial and error! “

Unicorn

Jake Sears as Unicorn

Also in episode six, Unicorn was revealed as singing Super star Jake Sears of Scrapor Sisters.

Jake said: “I loved my costume, especially the face, because I liked the way the eyes were realistic. Also, it was such a mobile costume that I liked because I like moving so much when I play. I found the middle section of the peplum however made it hard to shake my hips. “

He said to participate: “I knew it would be one of the most unique situations I would ever be in, and I was right. One of the benefits of what I do is sometimes having very unique, it was no exception.

“Also, I like masks, I like ridiculous costumes, I love to have fun at all costs! I love to sing. It was obvious.”

Monster

CeeLo Green as a monster

At the end of the semi-final, Monster was unveiled as international recording artist CeeLo Green.

The American singer, songwriter, producer and actor said he signed up because he was a big fan of the series.

He said, “I’m lucky to sing all those classic songs that I loved growing up, I appreciate all the good words.”

Fox

Denise Van Outen as Fox

Also in the semifinals, Fox was unmasked as stage and screen star Denise Van Outen.

The actress, who appeared in the West End and on Broadway, said that she appreciated the opportunity to do something outside of her comfort zone.

Denise said: “I wanted to do The Masked Singer because I do musical theater and it gives me the chance to try different songs that I never sing, and wearing costumes and having no inhibitions is an incredible thing for an artist.”

She added, “I didn’t want to do anything good, that’s what foxes do. I thought the Fox was a little bit of me.”

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday night on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub.

