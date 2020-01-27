advertisement

Here is a summary of the candidates who have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK so far – SPOILERS!

The Masked Singer is the new entertainment series where celebrities offer breathtaking musical performances … while keeping their identity hidden.

A studio audience and a panel classify the performances while trying to understand who is behind the mask.

After four episodes, here is a recap of who has been unmasked so far …

Spoilers from Masked Singer

Meet the singers unmasked so far …

Butterfly

Patsy Palmer

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role as Bianca Jackson on the BBC soap opera. EastEnders.

After leaving, Patsy said, “I loved it, the costume designers are so talented and I loved being a butterfly. I love to sing in general (not that I’m good) but it’s an extremely uplifting thing to I love music, it’s a total passion for me (I’m a DJ) so I constantly play music.

“Being able to get on a stage of this size was also a dream even if I have to say that I was really nervous.”

Pharaoh

Alan Johnson

At the end of the second program, it was revealed that the identity of Pharaoh was the politician Alan Johnson, who had previously been Minister of the Interior of the Labor party.

When asked why he signed up for the show, Alan Johnson said, “Because it was so weird and wacky,” and admitted that going out in the first round was the hardest part of the process. .

Chameleon

Justin Hawkins as a chameleon

At the end of the third show, it was revealed that the identity of Chameleon was Justin Hawkins, leader of The Darkness.

When asked why he signed up for the show, Justin said, “I wanted to participate in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secret made it a very exciting event. Like having an extra-musical adventure.

“I was reluctant to commit to the tapes because I was supposed to be the best man at a wedding in Australia, but it was too good to refuse. Haha!”

He added: “The hardest part of the process was learning relatively modern songs. I don’t like new music, so I had to force myself to assimilate inferior compositions … Besides, it was difficult to sing from headphones! “

Tree

Teddy Sheringham as a tree

At the end of the fourth show, Tree was unmasked as a former English footballer Teddy Sheringham MBE

After his elimination, Teddy said, “I have been asked to do everything over the years, but I have always refused. I saw the series airing in the United States and thought I would love to do that for my children. “

He added: “The panel was great, big names and really complementary since I can’t sing!”

And Teddy admitted his exit: “It’s good. I didn’t expect to win, I just wanted to take advantage of the experience and work with good people.”

Daisy

Kelis as Daisy

At the end of the fourth show, Daisy’s identity was revealed as American singer, songwriter and chef Kelis.

After leaving competition, Kelis said, “It was fun. If I had to start all over again, I certainly would have done something a little more dramatic or elaborate because it’s me, but it was cute and really did its job!

“The two weeks of filming were difficult. Wear a mask every day. Do not speak. Stay in your caravan. It was definitely a first.

When asked why she decided to take up the challenge, Kelis replied, “My two boys. They were really the main reason. They thought it was the coolest thing in the world. So I got it done for them. “

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday night on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub.

