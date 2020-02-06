advertisement

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Wednesday episode of “The Masked Singer”.)

When Drew Carey signed up as “The Llama” in the third season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer”, he was certain that he would not win the successful singing competition – he just hoped that he would not be the first to do so is eliminated.

“I wasn’t expecting to win. I didn’t think,” Oh, I could win this thing. “But I can sing well. I’m not a professional singer, but I can do something and don’t think I’ll be voted out first,” Carey told TheWrap on Wednesday, “I just wanted to get through the first round and not be voted out. After that everything was: “OK, I’m done.”

Welp, he got his wish to die in the episode from Wednesday – the second episode of season three – and not in the big Super Bowl LIV premiere on Sunday.

But now that the moderator of “The Price Is Right” knows that he was saved, Grammy winner Lil Wayne has been eliminated and exposed as “The Robot”. He just feels terrible.

“Was he the robot? Oh my God! I had no idea, ”Carey said to TheWrap on Wednesday. “Oh, I feel terrible. Poor guy.”

Yes, unfortunately we were the ones who passed the news on to the comedian who spoke to us before today’s episode in which he performed Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual” as part of the five remaining candidates in Season A Group A , before being booted by the competition.

And the reason Carey didn’t know The Robot’s identity until we told him this morning was that a) “The Masked Singer” attendees are not allowed to interact on the set and only know who will be part of the show when everyone is present When the episodes were exposed and b) seeing the premiere on Sunday was an unpleasant experience for him, which ended before the big Weezy unveiling of the hour.

“When the show started after the Super Bowl, there were a few people with me,” said Carey. “I definitely don’t know who else is on the show. They keep that from you. You can’t interact. So I knew it was the robot (who was eliminated), but I never knew who the robot was And then my friends wanted to see it and we looked at it a little bit and I said, “Oh my god, I can’t watch this show with my friends.”

“So we watched the first performance of The White Tiger and then I had to pretend to say, ‘Can we watch something else? I get it. The show is not that great. “(Laughs)” he continued. “I had to go through everything just to get her to change channels to watch a movie. So I never saw it! “

Carey said he was a little too busy as CBS presenter for The Price Is Right to watch the rest of the premiere of the past few days. He also said his day job was one of the reasons he chose “The Masked Singer”.

“You know, I have a crazy career ahead of me and I love doing The Price Is Right, but I enjoy everything I do to get outside and do something special,” he said. “I have to do something else and I thought,” Oh, that would be a good advertisement for “The Price Is Right”, because they somehow have the same demographic structure. So I thought it would be good for the show, it would be fun for me to do that, and frankly, I only did it for the laughers. “

“The Masked Singer” will air on Fox on Wednesdays at 8 / 7c.

