advertisement

Last night, four teenagers saw their cell phones stolen by masked men, who were carrying knives.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening on Rutland Street when the boys, two aged 14 and two aged 15, were allegedly approached by a group of men.

advertisement

According to the Leicestershire police, the men had their faces covered and were carrying knives.

Articles, including four mobile phones, were stolen from the victims.

One of the 14-year-old boys also reported by force that he had been hit in the face, although his injuries were not described as serious.

Four men, two aged 19 and two aged 18, all from Leicester, were all arrested on suspicion of theft.

They are currently in police custody.

Police spokeswoman said, “Investigations are continuing.”

Read more

What’s going on in your area

In addition to our website, Leicestershire Live has a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily preview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletter.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, politics and many other topics.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you as well as news alerts.

For updates on your place of residence, you will also find InYourArea.co.uk, a personalized service to provide information and news near you, both from us and from other sources.

In your area also has an application to which you can register.

We want you to be able to receive your news from Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland when and how you want it.

Many of you already do, with over 3.7 million users visiting our website each month.

.

advertisement