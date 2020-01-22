advertisement

A masked teenager threw a hammer and wielded a knife at a merchant in an attempted robbery at a newsagent in Dundee.

Aidan Kelly, who was 17 at the time, barely missed hitting Amjad Perviz in the face with the News Plus claw hammer on Buttar’s loan.

He demanded money until then fled when he was told that the police were on the way.

The boy threw the mask he was wearing on trash cans nearby and was later found by the police.

Present at Dundee Sheriff Court, the boy pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of weapons at News Plus on February 18.

Tax MP Laura Bruce said, “At 5:40 pm, a witness cycled to William Hill next door.

“Upon arrival, he learned that the accused was standing by a fence. He seemed to be watching people come in and out (of the newsagent).

“The witness entered and bought a scratch card. He saw the accused move towards the place, wearing a mask and carrying a claw hammer.

“He could see another item out of his pocket and he had a dark backpack.”

Kelly then went to the counter, handed the hammer to Mr. Perviz and asked him if he could fix it.

Ms. Bruce added, “Witness Perviz told him he could just buy a new hammer.

“The accused then entered his bag and took out a butcher’s knife.

“He said” give me the money “.

“Witness Perviz told him that the police were on the way and that what he was doing was a criminal offense.

“The accused panicked and went out. He threw the hammer, barely missing Witness Perviz’s face and went out the door. “

The court was told that Kelly from Napier Drive had a long history of psychiatric experience, but was found fit to plead guilty.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond postponed her sentence to February 17 for further psychiatric reports and a social work report.

She said to Kelly, “You are very young.

“You were 17 years old when you committed these crimes, however serious they were.

“I will receive reports and you will come back to court, and I will decide what to do next.”

