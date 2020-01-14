Mashood Ssali (2nd from right) will take charge of Proline vs Vipers. (PHOTO / Courtesy)
KAMPALA – The FUFA has published the list of referees for match day 17 of the 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League.
Mashood Ssali was given the task of formalizing the match between Proline FC and the Vipers SC at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on Tuesday.
Ssali will be assisted by Dick Okello and Mustafa Mafumu, Asaduh Ssemere being the fourth official.
The KCCA FC away game against Bright Stars was entrusted to Deogracius Opio, Okello Lee and Ronald Katenya being the first and second assistants.
For SC Villa at home, Busoga United FC, Alex Muhabi will be the central referee. He will be assisted by Mark Ssonko and Marex Samuel Mbabali.
One of Wednesday’s matches between Express FC and Police FC will be Shamirah Nabadda as center lady, Jane Mutonyi and Lydia Nantabo helping as two liners.
Here is the full list of all match day 16 officials
Tuesday January 14, 2020
Match 129: Sports Club Villa Vs Busoga United – Mandela National Stadium (4:00 p.m.)
- Arbitrator: Alex Muhabi
- Assistant referee 1: Mark Ssonko
- Assistant referee 2: Samuel Mbabali
- Fourth referee: George Nkurunziza
- Referee assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba
Match 130: Proline Vs Vipers – Startimes Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4.30 p.m.)
- Arbitrator: Mashood Ssali
- Assistant referee 1: Dick okello
- Assistant referee 2: Mustapha Mafumu
- Fourth referee: Asaduh Ssemeere
- Referee assessor: Ali Kalyango
Match 131: Onduparaka Vs Maroons – Greenlight Stadium, Arua (4.30 p.m.)
- Arbitrator: Siraji Mpyangu
- Assistant referee 1: Juma Osire
- Assistant referee 2: Michael Kalule
- Fourth referee: Paul Omara
- Referee assessor: Ayub Khamis
Match 132: Bright Stars vs. Kcca – Kavumba Recreation Center, Wakiso (4:30 p.m.)
- Arbitrator: Deogratious Opio
- Assistant referee 1: Lee Okello
- Assistant referee 2: Ronald Katenya
- Fourth official: Joseph Ochom
- Referee assessor: Robert Bukenya
Wednesday January 15, 2020:
Mbarara City Vs Wakiso Giants – Bombo Barracks Grounds (4:00 p.m.)
- Arbitrator: George Olemu
- Assistant referee 1: Issa Masembe
- Assistant referee 2: Salomon Lusambya
- Fourth official: Paul Turyamureeba
- Referee assessor: Rajab Waiswa
Match 134: Bul Vs URA – Fufa Technical Center, Njeru (4.30 p.m.)
- Arbitrator: William Oloya
- Assistant referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
- Assistant referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra
- Fourth referee: Ronald Madanda
- Referee assessor: Asuman Kityo
Date Match 135: Kyetume Vs Tooro United -The Mighty Arena Jinja Ss (4.30 p.m.)
- Arbitrator: Nasser Muhammed
- Assistant referee 1: Simon Peter Okello
- Assistant referee 2: Mathias Omuniyira
- Fourth referee: Rajab Bakasambe
- Referee assessor: Bob omolo
Match 136: Police Vs Express – Stade Startimes Lugogo, Kampala
- Arbitrator: Shamirah Nabadda
- Assistant referee 1: Jane Mutonyi
- Assistant referee 2: Lydia Nantabo
- Fourth official: Diana Murungi
- Referee assessor: Rahman Kizito