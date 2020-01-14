advertisement

Mashood Ssali (2nd from right) will take charge of Proline vs Vipers. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The FUFA has published the list of referees for match day 17 of the 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League.

Mashood Ssali was given the task of formalizing the match between Proline FC and the Vipers SC at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on Tuesday.

Ssali will be assisted by Dick Okello and Mustafa Mafumu, Asaduh Ssemere being the fourth official.

The KCCA FC away game against Bright Stars was entrusted to Deogracius Opio, Okello Lee and Ronald Katenya being the first and second assistants.

For SC Villa at home, Busoga United FC, Alex Muhabi will be the central referee. He will be assisted by Mark Ssonko and Marex Samuel Mbabali.

One of Wednesday’s matches between Express FC and Police FC will be Shamirah Nabadda as center lady, Jane Mutonyi and Lydia Nantabo helping as two liners.

Here is the full list of all match day 16 officials

Tuesday January 14, 2020

Match 129: Sports Club Villa Vs Busoga United – Mandela National Stadium (4:00 p.m.)

Arbitrator: Alex Muhabi

Alex Muhabi Assistant referee 1 : Mark Ssonko

: Mark Ssonko Assistant referee 2: Samuel Mbabali

Samuel Mbabali Fourth referee: George Nkurunziza

George Nkurunziza Referee assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba

Match 130: Proline Vs Vipers – Startimes Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4.30 p.m.)

Arbitrator: Mashood Ssali

Mashood Ssali Assistant referee 1: Dick okello

Dick okello Assistant referee 2 : Mustapha Mafumu

: Mustapha Mafumu Fourth referee: Asaduh Ssemeere

Asaduh Ssemeere Referee assessor: Ali Kalyango

Match 131: Onduparaka Vs Maroons – Greenlight Stadium, Arua (4.30 p.m.)

Arbitrator: Siraji Mpyangu

Siraji Mpyangu Assistant referee 1: Juma Osire

Juma Osire Assistant referee 2: Michael Kalule

Michael Kalule Fourth referee: Paul Omara

Paul Omara Referee assessor: Ayub Khamis

Match 132: Bright Stars vs. Kcca – Kavumba Recreation Center, Wakiso (4:30 p.m.)

Arbitrator: Deogratious Opio

Deogratious Opio Assistant referee 1: Lee Okello

Lee Okello Assistant referee 2: Ronald Katenya

Ronald Katenya Fourth official : Joseph Ochom

: Joseph Ochom Referee assessor: Robert Bukenya

Wednesday January 15, 2020:

Mbarara City Vs Wakiso Giants – Bombo Barracks Grounds (4:00 p.m.)

Arbitrator: George Olemu

George Olemu Assistant referee 1: Issa Masembe

Issa Masembe Assistant referee 2: Salomon Lusambya

Salomon Lusambya Fourth official : Paul Turyamureeba

: Paul Turyamureeba Referee assessor: Rajab Waiswa

Match 134: Bul Vs URA – Fufa Technical Center, Njeru (4.30 p.m.)

Arbitrator: William Oloya

William Oloya Assistant referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

Hakim Mulindwa Assistant referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra

Emmanuel Okudra Fourth referee: Ronald Madanda

Ronald Madanda Referee assessor: Asuman Kityo

Date Match 135: Kyetume Vs Tooro United -The Mighty Arena Jinja Ss (4.30 p.m.)

Arbitrator : Nasser Muhammed

: Nasser Muhammed Assistant referee 1 : Simon Peter Okello

: Simon Peter Okello Assistant referee 2 : Mathias Omuniyira

: Mathias Omuniyira Fourth referee: Rajab Bakasambe

Rajab Bakasambe Referee assessor: Bob omolo

Match 136: Police Vs Express – Stade Startimes Lugogo, Kampala

Arbitrator: Shamirah Nabadda

Shamirah Nabadda Assistant referee 1 : Jane Mutonyi

: Jane Mutonyi Assistant referee 2 : Lydia Nantabo

: Lydia Nantabo Fourth official : Diana Murungi

: Diana Murungi Referee assessor: Rahman Kizito

