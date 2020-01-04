advertisement

Former President Mary McAleese said she doesn’t think Pope Francis is the “great reformer” that many expected when he became Pope in 2013.

“I think the man was very unhappy that when he took office after Benedict there were many expectations that the church needed a reformer,” she said.

“All of these expectations were heaped on him that he would be the great reformer, and I don’t think he was the great reformer in the sense that he changed anything doctrinally. He didn’t change any doctrine that I know of.”

At the Late Late Show on Friday, Ms. McAleese said he had, however, succeeded in stimulating the necessary discussions in the church.

She said that given the fact that the movement in the church is rather “icy”, she still does not know whether Pope Francis has made progress on reform.

Ms. McAleese has attracted attention in the past for her criticism of the Church. In a speech in 2018, she said the institution was a global carrier of the “poisonous virus of misogyny”.

“The company’s leadership has never sought a cure for this virus, although the cure is freely available.” It’s called equality. “

On Friday’s Late Late Show, Ms. McAleese said the church continued to suffer.

