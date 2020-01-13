advertisement

Mary-Louise Parker and Leslie Jamison Illustration by João Fazenda

When six Columbia University graduate students arrived at their creative writing seminar on Tuesday, they encountered an unlikely classmate. Actress Mary-Louise Parker, who plays in Adam Rapp’s Broadway play “The Sound Inside”, was invited to attend their teacher, writer Leslie Jamison. The women met four years ago when Jamison interviewed Parker at the Symphony Space about his memoirs, “Dear Mr. You,” a series of letterheads dedicated to the men in his life. The two became friends, and Parker was one of the first people to receive a hassle from Jamison’s 2018 book, “The Recovering,” a literary story of sobriety. She read it twice. “I was obsessed with it. I’m obsessed with it, “said Parker.

Parker would like to write another book, but it has been blocked. “And I got away from the staff,” she explained to Jamison, “because I felt that everything I wrote was seen through the lens of” writing an actress. “”

advertisement

Instead of writing, Parker stands on stage eight times a week and delivers a writing monologue. In “The Sound Inside,” she plays a character named Bella Lee Baird, who is very much like Jamison – a middle-aged creative writing teacher at an Ivy League college. (“In my mind, I’m actually Leslie Jamison,” said Parker.) In the play, Baird discovers that she has terminal stomach cancer. As she struggles with the diagnosis, she focuses on a student named Christopher Dunn, who boasts in class that he will write one day, as well as Dostoevsky.

Students in Jamison’s workshop were huddled around a rectangular wooden table in Dodge Hall. The seminar looked drowsy common to classes that take place right after lunch – the buzzing fluorescent lights, the smell of burnt coffee and wintergreen gum. Parker was sitting at one end, wearing a black sweater and tortoiseshell glasses. To her right, Jamison was seated in a brown polka dot dress.

Parker tried to put the students at ease. “Acting is so similar to writing in many ways,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m the greatest actress or anything, but I’m a very good playwright. I can say a structure and I can say where there is a fault.”

Jamison asked the students to discuss their thesis projects. Yoshiko Iwai explained that she had started writing with modern dance. She was working on a few essays on “death rituals” and was interested in “the way we write the body”. She wants to obtain a doctorate in medicine after her M.F.A.

“Are you going to go to medical school?” Parker asked, eyes wide.

Next, David Garczynski, who had bushy eyebrows and a slight stubble. “Yeah, so, uh, Yoshiko is a difficult act to follow,” he said. He told Parker that he is writing essays on climate change from Long Island where he comes from. “I wanted to talk about this idea of ​​home as a place I never want to go back to.”

“Do you never want to come back?” Asked Parker. “And yet your writing is centered around it.”

“I’m not that exciting,” said Garczynski. Parker gave him a look.

“Don’t give me that face,” he mocked.

The students seemed to hold their breath, until Parker said, “But seriously, who is interesting?”

Jamison intervened. “I encouraged David to bring more personal stories.” Garczynski nodded.

“I’m totally fascinated now,” said Parker. “Like, you’ve turned red.”

Maria Allocco, who drank kombucha, continued the presentations. “My father was an Italian Catholic priest when he fell in love with my mother in South Korea,” she said sharply. “They fled and were denied by their families. I write pieces of mixed genres on the experience of mixed races. And I write through the lenses of feminism, and also about fluidity and alliance. She said that her writing was informed by silent meditation retreats; she attended seven.

At the end of the course, Parker told the students that she wanted to be able to audit the course. “I am a crazy nerd,” she said. “I memorize poems. In my dressing room, behind the scenes, there are all these poems. This morning, I left a haiku on my son’s bed to remind him to clean the panini machine. “

The class laughed, so Parker decided to share his work. With a sly little smile, she recited:

He forgot my bath.

Ashamed, I await his contact.

Young hands soap me. ♦

.

advertisement