Karl Marx, whose spirit pursues this choice, is usually good for a pithy soundbite. It is not enough to interpret the world, he wrote, you have to change it. If the great philosopher’s eyes were on the result of this election, he could change aphorism. It is not enough to change the world, he could say, you also have to interpret it.

Because one thing is clear: only a few people know exactly how to interpret the Sinn Féin increase. And that includes Sinn Féin.

Mary Lou McDonald watched a triumph of a supernatural order on Sunday: Candidates whose names we didn’t know were at the top of the polls; A candidate who has spent much of the campaign on vacation took part in the survey. But there she was, shining in the white heat of victory, and her normal relentlessness seemed to be thrown.

People wanted “change,” she said lamely. Pushed by what had changed exactly since Sinn Féin’s poor performance in the local and European elections just nine months ago, her normal speaking skills and her “rule of three” left her in the lurch. “We learned,” she said. Break. Then: “We listened.” But on what? What followed was a party broadcast, but without its usual punch.

We knew that young people would vote for Sinn Féin. They think they know what it stands for: a new world order

Gerry Adams, who was interviewed immediately afterwards, tried no rhetoric. And he didn’t hit a beat. Her great result came from the leadership of Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill.

“Because this was a 32 county campaign,” he said. And as if I wanted to prove it, there was Michelle O’Neill from McDonald’s side, in brilliant white, like on a red carpet from Oscars. So no shadow figure here.

Michelle O’Neill? Thirty-two county campaign? Who knew?

Forceps-like movement

It was a television moment; O’Neill presses McDonald into camaraderie, Adams on the screen in distant Belfast. And yet it gave an indelible impression of Mary Lou McDonald caught in a pincer-like motion.

Suddenly Sinn Féin’s subliminal election conquest – the return to Stormont (which law in Irish, which problem with Arlene Foster?) Made a lot of sense.

Is there now pressure on Mary Lou McDonald to extradite a republic with 32 counties? Was that the real aim of this choice for Sinn Féin? And what does it have to do to achieve this?

We knew this choice was about the misery of homelessness and hospitals. We knew it was Generation Rent’s hopelessness, commuter hell, childcare nightmares – and the sheer ferocity of finding 2½ giants every month for the unsecured roof over your head. Her scream seemed quiet, but between the two case officers, Eoghan Murphy and Eoin-Broin, we know which one she heard.

We knew that young people would vote for Sinn Féin. In contrast to Generation Rent, young people of all classes have liked to feel like Sinn Féin voters for some time. They think they know what it stands for: a new world order. As in the British Brexit, nationalism blooms between innocence and cynicism.

Activism can lead to strange places. Are the activists aware that many dictatorships have been democratically elected?

The difference between Ireland and other countries is that our growing nationalism is leftist, but the message is the same: your government is not listening, but we will correct it. The methods are also the same.

Although Sinn Féin probably no longer spent as Fine Gael on social media targeting, her presence there has grown exponentially. It has been culturally normalized through Facebook groups such as Ireland Simpson fans or distribution on platforms like The Blindboy Podcast. Supporting Sinn Féin was even fun. But does that sound like Mary Lou McDonald?

Bloodstained legacy

Because the question is: how much of it depends on your leadership? She always had charisma and a unique ability to appeal across class boundaries, especially for women. Her name also helps. Like Boris Johnson, her first name is memorable and conveys immediate intimacy. It is tri-fold, but has an earthy appeal to both working-class women and polished middle-class women. Her mastery of the topics in the two major referendums on equality between women and men and the eighth additional article underpinned her feminist skills.

In a way, these two referendums have spawned a class of young activists who, after tasting the spoils of victory, have found a new way out of this election: to choose Sinn Féin to rock the establishment. Activism can lead to strange places. Are the activists aware that many dictatorships have been democratically elected?

Sinn Féin has successfully equated modern oppression against homosexuals and the rights of women to reproduction with earlier oppressions such as British rule, without taking responsibility for their own hands in oppressions such as the cruel treatment of victims like Paul Quinn and his family

When she was elected leader two years ago, the wonder was how she, a middle-class woman from Dublin’s green suburbs, would deal with the bloody legacy of the Republican movement. The same problems followed the election campaign – it did not master it well and it will not go away as the perpetrators are inevitably becoming more visible.

If she wants a republic with 32 counties, she has to deal with a lot. “Keep people away from their history and they are easy to control,” warned Marx. For a talented politician like McDonald, this is certainly more than a senseless aphorism.

