“It is obvious that the division and division was a disaster.”

Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald said that if she was part of the next government in Ireland, she would ask the European Union to support Irish reunification.

The votes for the 2020 general election were all counted and Fianna Fáil became the country’s largest party (38 seats) for the first time since the 2007 general election.

But the main story of the election is without a doubt the unexpected success of Sinn Féin, who took 37 seats in the 33rd Dáil.

It could well mean that Sinn Féin is part of the next newly created government, and McDonald has outlined some of the things she will do in this case.

“You have a Brexit, you have a demographic change, you have the fact that the majority of unions have been lost in the last Northern elections, and that’s the direction of travel,” McDonald told BBC Newsnight.

“I told the departing Taoiseach that preparations must begin. Whoever forms the next government must start preparations. And I could also say that those on the island of Great Britain, and particularly in London, must start preparations because constitutional changes are coming . “

“We will ask the European system about Irish long-term interests and the question of division. I think the European Union must take a stand against Ireland in the way that it supported the reunification of Germany. Just as it has a position on Cyprus, for example and takes a positive approach to reuniting this country.

“I think Ireland is no different and I think it would be right for our allies, our friends, anyone interested in this country and our people. It is obvious that division and division have been a disaster,” she said .

