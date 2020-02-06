advertisement

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has announced that she will speak to Breege Quinn tonight while Paul Quinn’s murder continues to escalate.

Ms. McDonald said she would speak to his mother at 5:30 p.m.

advertisement

She spoke after Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan asked the North American minister of finance at Sinn Féin to resign after controversially discussing how he linked a murdered man to crime.

Conor Murphy retired on Wednesday and apologized for what he said that Paul Quinn was involved in crime and smuggling.

Mr. Quinn (21) from Cullyhana, Co Armagh, was brutally beaten to death in a barn in Co Monaghan on October 20, 2007 by up to 10 men. His family has always held the IRA accountable.

“I think Conor Murphy should step down. If his apology had been real, he would have sent the apology to the Quinn family 13 years ago. The apology should, however, protect and promote Sinn Féin’s interests ahead of the general election, ”said O’Callaghan.

“It turns out that whenever there is a conflict between the interests of a family seeking justice and the interests of the provisional IRA or those involved in crime, Sinn Féin chooses this option. “

special criminal Court

Ms. McDonald also addressed the issue when the Special Criminal Court was unable to say who drafted the policy to request a review

Ms. McDonald was warned in the campaign about the party’s previous opposition to the court and her support for its abolition. She said she wanted to see a review.

When asked who and when set the policy, she said, “We have been looking for this review since 2017 and it is on the Dail record. Our goal here is to make sure we have secure communities. We support the judicial system , the judicial system and the state apparatus, but we only say that what we have at the moment does not provide the level of security that our communities need. “

When asked again who set the policy and when it said, “It’s in the Dail’s file.” She said it was not laid down in an Ard Fheis, but rather a “development of party politics”.

“These were party discussions that were conducted by our then spokesman for the judiciary. They are recorded in the Dail’s file.”

She said she would support this if the outcome of the review recommended that the court continue.

Earlier, Mr. O’Callaghan said that Ms. McDonald cannot say that she supports the Special Criminal Court because she “is not allowed”.

He said this is because “the cabal in West Belfast will not allow her to stand up for the Special Criminal Court, knowing that it will change her revisionist view of what was going on in that country for 30 or 40 years happened, undermined. “

Still, he said, “We must recognize that the constitution allows special courts to deal with specific crimes, and that it is enshrined in the constitution.”

“The people voted for it. And we need to be aware that juries are intimidated if we don’t have the special criminal record related to gangland and crime persecution. “

Talk to PSNI

Earlier, McDonald had rejected any suggestion that Mr. Murphy refuse to speak to the police about Mr. Quinn’s murder.

When asked whether Pat Kenny would send it on Newstalk, McDonald said, “Don’t give a hint that Conor (Murphy) refuses to speak to the authorities – that’s not true.”

Ms. McDonald added, “At the time, the International Monitoring Committee (IMC) was ruling on Paul’s murder and on the way in which those who perpetrated this evil act must be arrested and detained. ”

Mr. Quinn’s mother Breege Quinn asked Mr. Murphy to contact the PSNI with the names of the people in the IRA with whom he spoke after the murder.

Mr. Murphy retired on Wednesday and apologized for comments he made immediately after the murder.

When asked if he had any evidence of the original comments, Murphy said to RTÉ: “I will not go into the evidence that was or was not available at the time. The fact is that, regardless of what I thought at the time, these statements were sorry contributed to a family. That was the wrong thing back then. “

He was asked that Mr. Quinn was involved in criminal activity. Mr. Murphy said he accepted that there was no evidence to link him to such crime.

Quinn’s parents, Breege and Stephen, said the reason why they did not accept Mr. Murphy’s apology and still wanted him to resign was because he had not said that their son was not a criminal. You asked him to provide the names of the IRA members with whom he spoke to the PSNI.

Mr. Murphy said he had already met the PSNI about Mr. Quinn’s murder. “If you feel that something is helping you to complete your inquiries, I will be happy to meet you at any time,” said Murphy.

Former Justice Minister Michael McDowell joined Sinn Féin’s other political opponents by attacking the party for coping with the Quinn family’s ordeal.

Mr. Murphy should step down as Northern Finance Minister because he has refused to withdraw his statements for more than a decade, said Mr. McDowell.

“I think he should (resign),” he said to RTÉs Today with Sean O’Rourke. “Because he has been asked to withdraw these statements to relieve this innocent victim of Provo savagery for the past 12 years and he strictly refused to do so.”

Sinn Féin “made it clear” that Mr. Quinn was involved in the crime – which was “completely wrong,” said Mr. McDowell.

“The simple fact is that although Conor Murphy has been asked weekly and monthly by the Quinn family to withdraw this mistake from his son over the past 12 years, he has strictly refused to do so.”

Mr. Murphy only apologized “under massive pressure” when party chairwoman Ms. McDonald “messed up the issue on television,” said Mr. McDowell.

advertisement