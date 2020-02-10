advertisement

She addressed the video on Monday evening.

Mary Lou McDonald responded to a social media video in which Sinn Fein’s David Cullinane called “Up the Ra” after the election.

Cullinane was elected in Waterford and filmed at a rally.

McDonald was asked for the video on RTÉ News Monday night when she said that she hadn’t seen the video yet and suspected it was part of a song.

“I haven’t seen the video. To be honest, this is the first time I’ve heard of it. I don’t know the context in which the singing took place, I assume it was part of ‘Celtic Symphony’ or some of them. “

At the insistence, McDonald repeated that she had not seen the video and that she would not comment on any material that she had not seen.

Cullinane himself has dealt with the situation since then and asked Matt Cooper about Today FM’s The Last Word.

He said, “I’m never one who distances itself from Sinn Fein’s past or the past of the IRA. I don’t agree with everything the IRA did. Of course not. Do I think Martin McGuinness was wrong to take part?” the IRA? No, I do not do it. “

