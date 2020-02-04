advertisement

The fear is there. You can smell these general election now.

On Monday evening, an Ipsos / MRBI rocket detonated in the midst of long-held assumptions, raised alarm bells, and caused great concern across the political spectrum. The shinners are ahead!

Two in front of Fianna Fáil. Five before and outside of Fine Gael’s terror. Hello Mary Lou!

The temperature had risen further on Tuesday morning. The campaigns went up a gear and the three main parties set off to the last few days in a state of mild panic (Sinn Féin), “Don’t panic!” (Fianna Fáil) and “We’re doomed, we’re doomed!” “(Fine Gael).

As if the results of the Irish Times opinion poll were not enough, a breakfast bomb lurked a few pages further on the pie charts and numbers. Small but significant seismic shocks have been noted in certain newsrooms and upscale suburbs. It was Fintan.

“It is time for Sinn Féin to come out of the cold,” said the headline in his column. Et tu, O’Toole?

There were strange noises in the air. Some said it was the movement of tectonic plates that underpinned old politics. Some said it was the sound of sharpened knives. Some said it was Eoghan Harris gritting his teeth. Some said it was Fine Gael’s constituency colleagues who annoyed each other. Everyone wanted to speak to Sinn Féin’s leader Mary Lou McDonald.

This is where the fear of the shinners came up and was still grappling with their own surprise at the great vote, even if party numbers were on an upward trend throughout the campaign.

Out of harm’s reach

For the backroom team, it became a case of doing nothing to screw it up now. They packed their leader in cotton wool and kept her out of reach.

Sinn Féin had set up a WhatsApp group for journalists who reported on the campaign to inform them about events during the campaign. This was greatly appreciated until the flow of information, in reverse proportion to the party and Mary Lou’s increasing popularity, dried up.

Until Tuesday, requests from print journalists for details of public appearances were ignored. She took part in a pre-arranged breakfast interview on Newstalk, but that seemed to be it. It was suspected that she had gone out to prepare for the crucial television debate. But not like this.

Aware of the need for cheerful footage in the evening news bulletins, Sinn Féin invited RTÉ and Virgin Media to unveil a Mary Lou insurance billboard. There was even a small tour, but it was quickly canceled when an Indo reporter who had sniffed the village of Ringsend arrived with a question about Breege Quinn’s anger at comments from a Sinn Féin MLA about her son Paul, who became murdered by an alleged IRA gang.

The leader then went on a tour to Finglas in the fertile Sinn Féin territory of Cardiffsbridge Road, where she was warmly received. Here, too, only the television people were invited – there was even a Swedish camera team in tow. Unfortunately, when the same intrepid reporter showed up a second time and Mary Lou asked another difficult question, she had to leave without giving an answer.

The previous day, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings were both on Downing Street, trying to select the journalists they considered suitable for an “official” meeting and to dismiss the rest.

In Sinns Féin case it has to do with The Fear. And while it makes you angry, it’s understandable too. There is a very short time until election day and the party will not want to risk slips in public. In the next few days, Mary Lou could become the most famous member of what Sinn Féin calls the “OTRs”. (Former IRA members who were not granted an amnesty while fleeing.)

Meanwhile, Bríd Smith of People Before Profit (PBP) in Mountjoy Square, Dublin, feared Sinn Féin could work with one of the two main parties and join the government. It is now likely that the party will maintain the balance of power.

The TD from Dublin South Central struggled to keep its seat and launched policies for early childhood care and education for PBP in the playground of the square. She also took the opportunity to appeal to Sinn Féin and give the left a chance.

“We called Sinn Féin last week – given the growing popularity – not to support Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael in the government. This call is still there, ”said Bríd.

“We want to emphasize that People Before Profit / Solidarity will not support a right-wing government. We’d rather see the development of a leftist government and speak to all parties that could offer a real historical alternative. ”

From her time on the screen, Bríd is certain of one thing: “The appetite for change is tremendous and for the first time in the history of the state there is a real possibility of a left-wing government. We believe that Sinn Féin would improve the results of the left in these elections if he committed now. “

As for the results, Fianna Fáil’s leader was in “no panic” mode when he went to the Dundrum mall to advertise with Shay Brennan, son of Fianna Fáil’s late minister, Seamus. He refused to submit to The Fear after slipping into Sinn Féin’s poll results. Instead, he was on a final mission to secure a seat in Dublin Rathdown.

Brennan hadn’t been so enthusiastic in this constituency, but bookmakers have been reducing his chances of winning in the past few days, and it seems that the feedback from the front doors suggests he’s at odds.

“Wreckers and Ruthless”

And so on to Fine Gael headquarters in the Irish Georgian Society building on South William Street in Dublin. Or melancholy towers like it was on Tuesday morning.

With a shocking poll result that was still fresh in the middle, there was no choice but to track down Operation Fear or Operation Reality, as Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe certainly see it. The party’s two cabinet heavyweights did not strike.

Regardless of Fine Gael’s election prospects, this was an alarm to the general public. Elect Sinn Féin to the government and it really becomes a case of “We’re doomed!” We are doomed to fail! “Was the core of her blatant message.

“That’s why both Paschal and I speak very directly today,” said Simon, sounding very serious. “We have now reached a critical point. The risk of Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin in the government – the destroyers and the reckless – is now a clear and present threat to our economy, our society and our future, ”said Paschal.

You have not held back.

“Before I vote, I want to ask everyone to think about it straight away: our country has built something enormously valuable out of a place of darkness and despair in the past nine years,” said Simon, warning against throwing this at parties that “The promise” Go wild with the state credit card “.

He said, “The word change has been attacked, I believe it has been abused, and voters are promised spending and measures that would paralyze the Irish economy again.” Fianna Fáil would return to her worst excesses of the Celtic tiger. Sinn Féin would crowd out the business and threaten hard-won jobs with their “tax and spending plans”.

Later that day, on the Irish Times Election Daily podcast, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also came out as a swinger. Fianna Fáil’s leader will be annoyed and say he won’t go to government with Sinn Féin, but he will do just that, he claimed.

“This is his third time as the leader of his party in this election. He must be a Taoiseach after this election, otherwise he is gone. “

He was photographed next to an old election poster by Cumann na nGaedheal entitled “His Master’s Voice” with a focus on “His”. The ink drawing shows an “IRA” armed man crouching behind the lanky shape of Fianna Fáil’s leader Eamon De Valera and holding a gun to his back.

Fear everywhere. Not least across the country, where fears that popcorn stocks could run out before the big debate triggered panic buying that has not been seen since the big rush on slices in 2018.

