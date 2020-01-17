advertisement

On the third day, Sinn Féin decided to focus on the health crisis.

Except that they hadn’t expected it to be their own.

When the party leader traveled to Wicklow to supply local TDs Simon Harris (Secretary of Health) and Stephen Donnelly (Secretary of Health) with a dose of corrosive medicine Trolley figures, additional hospital beds, more nurses and hours of domestic help are on the agenda for Fianna Fáil, spokeswoman for health). It was armed with a new set of proposals to deal with the crisis “in the immediate here and now” to defuse the situation before long-term reforms were implemented.

Fight fit and ready for action.

So it must have been a shock to Mary Lou McDonald when she gasped for her party and reputation on a stretcher and desperately needed a lifeline for the media.

At least she could. Forty minutes earlier, when she arrived at the Wicklow campaign headquarters, she had to be brought around with scented salts to hear the latest outrageous comments coming from the now infamous podcast by a Sinn Féin councilor.

Paddy Holohan called his series “No Shame”, although he appears to have some because he deleted the offensive episode from his YouTube channel when the controversy deepened.

His party leader was supposed to begin her tour with candidate Johnny Brady around 12.30 p.m. in sunny Bray. However, it was announced that the event would be delayed by half an hour. At that point, more smelly nuggets had emerged from the former MMA fighter’s rancid podcast.

As quickly as you could say, “some damn women out there,” a large group of journalists detached themselves from rival campaign tours and sent it to Bray to hear Mary Lou’s second critical review of Cllr Holohan’s obnoxious work. She made her opening speech the day before when she condemned McGregor’s hideous statements about Leo Varadkar’s “Indian blood” and the need to have a “family man” as Taoiseach.

But she accepted the ridiculous excuse that his absolutely clear statements, which were broadcast on his own YouTube channel, had been “misinterpreted”. He had done the right thing by apologizing (as Headquarters certainly ordered), and he would not leave the party.

Mary Lou must regret not immediately throwing him out of the octagon. It would have saved her from another bruise on Friday.

Brady, who is trying to keep his place in the Wicklow five-seater, should have been pleased with the picture and the casual advertising. Instead, she was on an emergency mission to repair the damage the former cage fighter nicknamed “Hooligan” had done. She threw everything into the resuscitation process. Your quick and determined action could have saved the day.

The journalists waited in the large courtyard in front of the Church of the Redeemer after being driven out of Sinn Féin’s office because they blocked the footpath.

Mary Lou stopped in front of the microphones and cameras. Someone tried a question, but she hit it back because she wanted to say something first.

There was no confusion. No ambiguity. No more room for doubt. Straight.

“I have noticed one thing in the last 40 minutes that we have looked into and that you have questions about in my opinion. These are comments from Cllr Paddy Holohan in his podcast.”

This matter, she explained, “is now in the hand. I immediately moved to take disciplinary action. ”

Immediately. Bet she did it?

There was some surprise that she had only just heard of the second set of insulting comments because they were on the same podcast that revealed the first batch. Has no one in Sinn Fein heard the whole episode and spared this embarrassment?

Apparently not. On the other hand, none of us did any media hot shots until Ellen Coyne from Joe.ie did the job right for everyone else.

As for the comments? “Beyond the offensive. I find it really annoying. I am very, very shocked. , , a gross violation of the Code of Ethics (Sinn Féin) ”and“ not only disappointing, but profound, deeply shocking and offensive ”.

However, Mary Lou could not say that her Mini-McGregor was suspended because a trial was pending and a statement would be made in due course.

When the party confirmed that Paddy Hooligan Holohan was on the ear, the time had come.

Mary Lou may have slipped out of the blocks on Thursday, but on Friday she was determined and commanding. This was the way to deal with a difficult problem. It was an impressive representation of leadership, and leaders of larger parties could do worse than take note.

It allowed her to finally move on to the things she wanted to address. After taking Holohan’s carcass off the canvas, she switched gently and introduced the man who had been standing quietly beside her. “I am here with Johnny Brady, our local TD for Wickla, and I am very happy to be here.”

Well, it wasn’t. But it wasn’t Johnny’s fault.

Parliamentary elections are fatal when it comes to the best political party plans. Fine Gael’s first day was affected by a tragic accident that no one could have foreseen involving a homeless person.

In Bray, a very significant change in Sinn Féin’s long-held stance on the need for a Special Criminal Court was not halved, as a minor party member struggled with antics in an opaque podcast.

Mary Lou was asked about terrible episodes of gangland violence whether the party is still against the Special Criminal Court. There was a feeling of déjà vu. At the beginning of the last general election, the party was in the middle of a political storm when then-chairman Gerry Adams attacked the court after IRA man Thomas Slab Murphy was convicted of tax offenses.

She talked a lot and walked around the houses, but decided that the system should be checked. And whether the review recommends the special criminal court? “I absolutely, we absolutely, accept that they have to have special arrangements to deal with these very violent crimes and these gangs.”

It was hard work for Mary Lou outside of this church. She was relieved to walk out onto the path where she was warmly welcomed to the nearby Bray Travelers Center before meeting a few local cafes to squeeze the meat.

“Hello, I’m Mary Lou,” she said to people she had met who all knew that she was Mary Lou.

“I know you like a movie star,” said a man when she introduced herself.

“Here are the robbers. The robbers are here,” cried a woman who left a café when the shinners entered. Further investigations revealed that all politicians from all political parties were included in the evaluation.

McDonald is an experienced activist and has no concerns about hairdressers (everything Micheál Martin can do and all that). She came across a hairdresser while a man separated. He wouldn’t give his name.

She asked owner Dee if she knew Gerry Adams (“long, streaky hair from Belfast”) because he urgently needed a haircut. Dee said she would do the honor. She may need to invest in a strimmer at this stage of Gerry’s growth cycle.

The last stop on an inevitably shortened walking tour was the wonderful cancer center of the Purple House community. Mary Lou took off her coat and scarf and sat down for tea with the volunteers, survivors, and sufferers for a reasonable amount of time.

On an unusual afternoon, perhaps the most unexpected happened on the way up Main Street in the blinding winter sun. Mary Lou McDonald, the Dáil’s top sun worshiper, had no sunglasses.

That couldn’t be true.

