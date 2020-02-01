advertisement

Mary Higgins Clark, the best-selling author of over 40 exciting novels, died on Friday at the age of 92 in Naples, Florida, the publisher Simon & Schuster said.

Starting with “Where Are the Children” in 1975, Higgins Clark’s novels followed a similar formula – a woman in danger from a dangerous man who finds her own way out of her dilemma – that appealed to the legions of fans and inspired a number of imitators. According to their publisher, more than 100 million copies of their books have been printed in the United States alone.

Two of her novels were made in feature films – 1982 “A Stranger Is Watching” with Kate Mulgrew and 1986 “Where Are The Children” with Jill Clayburgh – while more than a dozen more were adapted for television.

In an interview with the New York Times in 1997, the Bronx-born writer said she was inspired to write stories that would make readers think: “I could be. That could be my daughter. That could happen to us. “

In recent years, she has also worked with her daughter Carol Higgins Clark and mystery writer Alafair Burke on two separate book series.

Higgins Clark, who had been writing since she was a child and submitted short stories for publication, took part of the letter to support her family of five, especially after the death of her husband, captain Warren Clark, in 1964 when she was just there 37th

According to her 2002 memoir, Kitchen Privileges, she woke up at dawn to write that her children were still in bed and then drove to Manhattan for her job at an advertising agency.

