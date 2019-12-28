advertisement

A – Ask for trouble

Headline on The42.ie ahead of the Irish six-nation meeting with England in February: “England is adding experienced Joseph to the squad before the clash with Ireland.”

Comment below: “You must also add Jesus and Mary to have hope.”

Result: Ireland 20, England 32.

B – Boring, boring Brexit

Wales Gareth Bale: “I really don’t know 99 percent of Brexit. I don’t even know who the Prime Minister is. I have no idea.”

The Telegraph: “(It’s Boris Johnson).”

Bale: Well, let’s go. I did not know that. I thought he was the mayor? I follow the golf, that’s all. “

C – cruel

This is the only way to describe the 82 percent of those who voted in Jamie Heaslip’s Twitter poll.

D – Prepared

“They dismantled us physically and tactically, they ran us over briefly, they went through and around us – we drowned from the start. We kept looking for a silver lining in the cloud over the course of the game, but it got darker and darker and we were only hit in every facet of the game. , , torn to shreds. “

Besides that, Eddie O’Sullivan was happy with Ireland’s commitment to New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

E – ecstasy

See the faces of Daisy Earle and Lindsay Peat after Railway Union won the first title in the All-Ireland League against defending champion UL Bohemians in Donnybrook in April.

Daisy Earle and Lindsay Peat after winning their first All-Ireland League title in Donnybrook. Photo: Oisin Keniry / Inpho

F – Famous last words

“I watched both 15s and wouldn’t swap anyone. I think New Zealand could take over one or two of our players if they had a choice.”

That’s what Jamie Heaslip said when he went through Ireland and New Zealand’s lineup before the World Cup quarter-finals.

Result: New Zealand 46, Ireland 14.

G – Grandma

“I haven’t had a brandy since 2009. I drank two yesterday. It almost kills me,” said Emily Scanlon the day after, trying to calm her nerves as she watched her grandson watch the British Open won. That would be Shane Lowry.

H – Hawk-Eye

Not every floor in the country can afford the technology, so sometimes you just have to improvise. Like a guy with binoculars and the “Tá” sign at the finale of the Bord na Móna Walsh Cup between Wexford and Galway in Enniscorthy in January.

I – In the comment field

“Nuno Espírito Santo. , , sounds like a hymn I had to learn for my confirmation. “Brian Kerr, who was brought back to his youth in the name of the wolf manager.

The Irish women’s U-23 national team celebrates winning a team medal at the European Cross Country Championship in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

J – Jump for joy

The U-23 national team of Irish women from Eilish Flanagan, Róisín Flanagan, Stephanie Cotter, Claire Fagan, Sorcha McAllister and Fian Sweeney won silver at the European Cross Country Championships in December. Hopes for the future.

K – Kleenex

Not enough of them in the house when 11-year-old Ella Thompson, a member of the Dunboyne Boxing Club, met her heroine Katie Taylor on the Late Late Toy Show. And then the couple struck – Katie’s padded palms may never recover. “What is a legacy when girls like Ella don’t outdo everything I’ve done,” Katie wrote on her Instagram account. Sniffing still.

Ella Thompson (11) meets her heroine Katie Taylor on the Late Late Toy Show

L – Livid

This is how Lukas Bates would have felt after the London Marathon when he failed Richard Mietz’s record as the fastest marathon ever run by a person dressed as a landmark. How long did it take for the stewards to pull him under the frame at the finish line? 30 seconds, his Big Ben outfit too big to get through. Except? Too correct.

M – mother of all Mea Culpas

Shane Ryan of Golf Digest: “Tiger Woods is absolutely, completely, clearly and absolutely done. , , From now on there won’t be a moment until the sun sets the earth on fire and Tiger Woods will be a good golfer again. Long after our planet has disappeared. , , It will still be true that Tiger Woods was never a good golfer after 2013. Tiger Woods is no longer able to deliver outstanding golfing performance, and will not be in the future. Tiger Woods put on his last green jacket. “

April 2019, Shane Ryan of Golf Digest after Tiger won the Masters and put on another green jacket: “I wrote the wrong version of Tiger Woods and the internet will never make me forget that. I was wrong about Tiger Woods. Wrong then, wrong today, wrong forever. Gigantic, catastrophically wrong. Tiger Woods owns me, I am humble and my humiliation will be plastered on the Internet until I steal the Internet keys from my editor on that blessed day and delete them from the ground. “

N – None of the wiser

“You can’t fire a cannon with a canoe.” Eddie O’Sullivan, who was under pressure for Virgin Media during the World Cup, referred to the need for a high quality team to have a decent crowd. Grand. But who ever tried to fire a cannon from a canoe?

O-ups

When they noticed that they had accidentally broken the cup they received for winning the Connacht Cup final against NUIG in March, the faces of the Westport players were clearly visible. , , sublimate.

P – farewell party

After Joe Brolly and RTÉ dropped out, which led him to leave the jury for the finals of All-Ireland football, a Frank O’Driscoll from Clontarf, whose son Brian had a rugby career, wrote a pithy letter to the Newspaper:

“RTÉ forecast for Saturday.

Dry and boring.

Brolly not required. “

Q – Queen

Rapinoe. Megan Rapinoe. One of the many battles she won in 2019. , ,

Reporter: “Will you go to the White House if you win the World Cup?”

Rapinoe: “I’m not going to the White House.”

Donald Trump: “Megan should WIN before speaking! Complete the task! “

Rapinoe: (World Cup final goal, a pose that indicates that “work has been done” and helps the United States win the World Cup).

Bottom line: Megan 1, Donald spits.

R – Revived

The hard-boiled Hibernian Darren Thomson suffered a stroke and was unable to speak for four months. His family was concerned that he would never regain the power of language. But when he heard the nurses chatting about their love for Hearts, the unpopular rival of Hibs in Edinburgh, he startled them a little by breaking his long silence and roaring the immortal line:

“HEARTS ARE S ** T!”

“It felt so good to hear my own voice again,” he said later.

S – Pampered

What was the status of this voter’s ballot in the local elections in May – and in his summer when Mayo lost to Dublin in the semi-final against Ireland in August?

A corrupt ballot in local elections

T – tribute

“Messi is a smallpox – but there is no vaccine.” Real Valladolid director David Espinar said after the incurable Lionel only helped the two goals and two assists against his team.

U – upton

As in Róisín, Limericks finest. She couldn’t score in the regular penalty shootout and had broken a bone in her arm. Nevertheless, she was the first to fight for Ireland’s sudden death in the Donnybrook Olympic qualifier against Canada. And she scored exactly the goal with which, after years of trying, she was the first Irish women’s hockey team to qualify for the Olympic Games. No dry eye in the house when she hugged her first hockey coach Seán O’Callaghan after the game.

V – Very, very bitchy

“Just send my best wishes to Warren and make sure he enjoys the playoffs in third place.” Eddie Jones sent his love to Welsh coach Warren Gatland after Gatland suggested that Jones’ England may have reached the World Cup semi-finals. As it turned out, he wasn’t wrong.

W – Walsh

Like in Ruby. When he announced his resignation in May, he was given many tributes. Patrick Mullins was one of the best. “In its heyday it was like watching George Best play. It will be very difficult to replace him.” There will be other champion jockeys, there will be other people winning gold trophies, but there were many bonds and there was no other Sean Connery. “

X – X-Rated

(The dangers of speaking to athletes immediately after winning medals):

David Gillick from RTÉ: “Good man – 44.05, you have set a long-standing European record. How are you?”

Karsten Warholm (after triumphing at the European Athletics Indoor Championships over 400 m): “Ah, it is cruel to achieve it. It was just a beehive in it.”

Gillick: “——-.”

Y – Young people today

Like New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu. From his interview with the in-house Yankees magazine. , ,

Interviewer: “What was the last thing you read?”

LeMahieu: “The last thing I read? How on my cell phone? “

Interviewer: “Everything. A good article, a book, a fortune cookie. “

LeMahieu: “Probably something on my phone. I dont know.”

Z – Zzzzz

Brian Kerr, tired of our football association’s comments: “We have received more statements from the FAI than the Bank of Ireland would deliver in a year.”

