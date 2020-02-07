advertisement

“Birds of Prey” is not just about the emancipation of a woman: it is about five women. It was staged by a woman, written by a woman, produced by two women and for a studio that was run by a woman.

The film, directed by Cathy Yan (“Dead Pigs”), was described as a “feminist superhero punk rock film” that shouldn’t even be pointed out. In fact, Birds of Prey star Mary Elizabeth Winstead told TheWrap that she never thought the comic book would appeal to a wider audience, which has recently been a problem for films with female actors only.

“To be honest, I never really thought about it. I just read it and thought it was a great script and a great group of characters, ”said Winstead. “I like to be optimistic and I think if we make a good film, people will want to see it, whether it’s women or men.”

Birds of Prey, written by Christina Hodson (“Bumblebee”), expects Warner Bros. to raise more than $ 60 million on the opening weekend. The film was produced by Margot Robbie, Sue Kroll (“A Star is Born”) and Bryan Unkeless (“I, Tonya”).

The film enters the zeitgeist at a time when women-centered, targeted and otherwise focused films are too often overlooked or written off as niche goods. Lately there have been concerns as to whether male audiences and award voters would endeavor to see Sony’s “Little Women”. Movies in the superhero and fanboy community are often mocked when female characters become the focus of the story.

However, there are signs that the narrative is changing. Warner Bros.’s Wonder Woman was the most successful film in the DC universe when it was released. This film, along with “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” – which also features Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman – is still one of the studio’s three best DC films.

Marvel released the first female-made film in “Captain Marvel” last year, and “Black Widow” will be released later that year.

“Birds of Prey” shows Margot Robbie’s return as Harley Quinn, one of the best roles in “Suicide Squad” from 2016. The film follows Robbies Quinn as the ex-girlfriend of the Joker (not Joaquin) joins forces with other bad women , including Winstead Huntress to challenge a gang of villains led by Roman Sionis, or Black Mask, as he is better known, played by Ewan McGregor.

“My personal point of view is that I like films with a lot of strong female characters and a female voice as a director and a screenwriter as a producer,” said Winstead. “I’m only personally attracted to it. I didn’t really think about whether or not the audience would be addressed as a whole. I mean, I really hope so.”

Winstead is no stranger to big-screen comic book adaptations after appearing in Edgar Wright’s cult hit “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World ”from 2010 played Ramona Flowers. “In which she played a killer against Will Smith. After “Birds of Prey” she will play another assassin in “Kate” who has 24 hours to avenge her own murder before she dies.

But Huntress and the world of “birds of prey” are different.

“The world of birds of prey is a little more extravagant. You can get a bit out of total reality, ”said Winstead. “(Hunter) is a strange character … She is funny and funny and embarrassing. You could tell the story of this girl who grew up as an assassin and never had friends and doesn’t know how to fit in socially and really nothing else knows than to kill.

“We have to play around with it in a way that is sometimes disturbing and sometimes really funny,” she continued. “Playing with such a character was a really good opportunity.”

