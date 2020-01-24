advertisement

We are getting closer to the start of the fourth phase of the MCU and as a result we see more rumors about the films and TV series that are under development. Given what we know so far, we have high expectations for two Phase 4 films, each unique in their own way. Both will introduce brand new characters, including future Avengers members who could shine in Avengers 5. And now a brand new report contains such a new Avenger for which we did not see the MCU coming.

The Eternals, premiered in November, will be Marvel’s largest non-Avengers film since Captain America: Civil War. The film has a huge cast and introduces the Eternals and the hero Black Knight. No doubt some of them have a much bigger future in the MCU outside the film.

But Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in May 2021, is perhaps even more interesting for the main MCU storyline. Marvel has confirmed that the film will have ties to two Disney + series: WandaVision and Loki. The Loki connection is fascinating because it will allow Marvel to bring Loki back to this timeline – after the Endgame events, the MCU’s Loki is dead, but a new 2012 timeline has been created during the events in New York.

Marvel also teases that the same movie will introduce a hero we didn’t expect in the movie, with Namor as a candidate, especially now that rumor has it that Marvel has obtained full rights for the character.

Separately, reports reported that Deadpool and Wolverine appear in the film as members of the X-Men, and so Doctor Strange 2 will introduce the mutants into the MCU. Another rumor said that Wanda would actually be the villain of the film, which would be a huge turn for the general story.

This brings us to the latest Strange 2 rumor, based on a casting for the film. Marvel is looking for a teenage Spanish woman who will be a leader in the film, The Illuminerdi reports. America Chavez, also known as Miss America, appears to be the most likely candidate and would be a great addition to the MCU roster.

Given the title of the film, which means that Strange traverses different universes, it is logical to assume that Marvel plays the role of Miss America. She comes from another universe in the comics, but could eventually stay in the main MCU timeline, just like 2014 Gamora did in Endgame.

The rumor also reinforces the idea that Marvel is building a team of Young Avengers that could appear in a future crossover. Miss America was able to join Cassie Lang, Kate Bishop, Hulkling and Teen Loki in such an arrangement. We know that Cassie Lang is a teenager following Endgame, and Kate Bishop has to be introduced to Hawkeye. Hulkling and Teen Loki both reportedly appeared in the MCU.

That said, Marvel has yet to confirm all of this, so we’ll just have to wait for more clues to confirm Marvel’s intentions for the future of the MCU.

