Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler show creator Chelsea Handler wants white women to “recognize” the damage Donald Trump has done to non-white people.

Handler turned to Twitter to write, “I hope 53% of white women who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 will recognize the harm he has done to people who are not white.”

She added, “I hope that in 2020 you can think about what it’s like not to be you.”

I hope the 53% of white women who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 recognize the harm he has done to people who are not white. I hope that in 2020 they can think about what it’s like not to be them. https://t.co/yUhVGpDLO8

– Chelsea Handler (@ Chelsea Handler) December 30, 2019

Handler has had a long history of attacking the president in the past four years. Handler has been very politically active since 2016. She even went so far as to say that his choice was a “trigger” for childhood trauma.

During an interview with Trevor Nova on the Daily Show, she talked about how Trump’s election victory has changed for her.

She pointed out that the elections distorted her view of the world: “I cannot deal with this reality.”

She would further explain that the elections also gave her something to be upset about.

Handler has also linked President Trump’s election to her brother’s death. She said, “Donald Trump showed me what happened when I was 9 years old and my brother said he was coming back and he was never coming back. My world has dissolved, that was a trigger for me. “

In an interview with Noah, Handler also said: “I think that every white person who does not think of white privileges is part of the problem and not the solution.”

Chelsea Handler is currently the executive producer of Unspeakable, a half-hour comedy with Mary McCormack. The show is based on the book by Meghan Daum that follows a 45-year-old woman and her life. The show is in pre-production.

