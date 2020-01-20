advertisement

Patrick Stewart has revealed that his death in Logan 2017 made him so emotional that he broke down a bit, in the middle of a movie theater where the experienced actor was watching the movie with Hugh Jackman. Both men were apparently so touched that they held each other’s hands while watching the final moments of the film, one of the six X-Men-related titles in which Stewart appeared as Charles Xavier since its launch in 2000.

But here’s the thing. Despite the end of the professor’s story that appears in Logan – in which he appears to be suffering from what is the mutant version of an Alzheimer’s-like illness – screenwriters have played with time when it comes to this particular character. That is something to keep in mind with the following: Stewart has reportedly had conversations with Marvel boss Kevin Feige over the past few months about the character of Charles Xavier, conversations with ‘films and suggestions’.

That is according to comments from Stewart himself, reported by Digital Spy, which at first sight sound a bit contradictory. “I met Kevin Feige a few months ago and we had long, long conversations,” Stewart told the outlet. “And there have been films and suggestions, including Charles Xavier.”

But almost in the same breath he seemed to shoot down all speculation about his own future engagement, regardless of whether a creative way could be found to get him back into the franchise. “This is the problem,” Stewart continued. “If we hadn’t made Logan, I would probably be ready to step into that wheelchair again and become Charles Xavier. But Logan has changed all that. “

Perhaps the way to square that circle of those two competing thoughts – from Stewart who both have discussions about the character and insist that he is done with it – is that he has weighed a future where someone else is playing it. Anyway, one thing is clear. Stewart insisted that the experience of making Logan was so pleasant that it prompted him to return to another entertainment franchise, that of Star Trek. This means that we have to thank Logan on a roundabout for Stewart taking over the coat from Jean-Luc Picard again, which he will portray when Star Trek: Picard debuts on January 23 at CBS All Access.

