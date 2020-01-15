advertisement

The release dates for two of the most anticipated games of the year have been pushed back several months.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, the developers and studio behind “Marvel’s Avengers”, announced that the game’s release date should be pushed back from March to September 4 to allow for “fine tuning and polishing,” according to a statement released last night. .

The statement added that they are “determined to deliver an original story-based campaign, hire co-ops and create compelling content for the years to come”, hence the delay. To be honest, it is not so surprising that this happens. On the one hand, the public’s reaction to the first E3 trailer was definitely poor, to say the least. On top of that, the character designs featured in this trailer didn’t meet people’s expectations of what they saw in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It wasn’t the only release date to hit either. Square Enix also announced that “Final Fantasy 7 Remake” had been postponed from March to April 10, a similar reason being given for the delay. In his statement, Square Enix producer Yoshinori Kitase said the delay was “a tough decision to give us a few more weeks to apply the final polish to the game and give you the best experience possible.”

As with any change in game release dates, players often accept much more because of everything that makes the game a good thing by nature. With something like “ Final Fantasy 7 Remake, ” the game has been in development for so long that it may well be just a final polish, but for something like “ Marvel’s Avengers, ” that might be something a little more drastic.

Everything will undoubtedly be revealed in the coming months.

