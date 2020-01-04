advertisement

wonder some surprises for this year 2020. From new characters to the end of the Avengers Initiative pioneers cycle prepares us, as is the case with Natasha Romanov or Black Widow.

Black widow or Black widow will be released on April 30, 2020 and will bring us to a narrative about the life of this murderer and member of Schild. Although in the chronology of the MCU, Romanov has already died, the events that occurred before the last battle ( Avengers Endgame ).

One of the characters that has drawn the most attention is the sister the character played by Scarlett Johansson. Florence PughThe 24-year-old will play this member of the Romanov family.

Months before the film’s premiere, we tell you certain details you should know about this British actress. Pugh was Born in Oxford on January 3rd, 1996, she has worked with stars such as Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chamalaet, Rachel Weisz and currently with Scarlett Johansson.

His facets go beyond her interpretive skills, composed her own songs, sings and plays the guitar and piano. Without a doubt, she is a versatile artist wherever she can be seen.

Paige film

One of her last appearances in the seventh art was the role of Paige in the movie “Fight With My Family”, a reluctance to relate this WWE ex-fighter’s relationship with her family. In addition, during this production she was said to have the help and talent Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

The beauty of this young woman Johansson will undoubtedly overshadow sensuality that is already used. Let’s see that Romanov Stays in the hearts of comic fans and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fan of video games and new technologies, I’ve been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through news, tests and other files. I also love wrestling and Marvel comics.

