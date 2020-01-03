advertisement

A gay superhero will make his debut in “The Eternals” this year, but it won’t be a trans character.

The new year started with reports that Marvel Studios would be introducing a great transgender character into its Marvel Cinematic Universe “very soon”, but it seems that these reports jumped the gun. Several branches recorded a lecture by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, asking if the MCU had plans to “bring more LGBT + characters into the MCU, especially the T, trans characters. Feige replied: “Yes – absolutely yes. And very soon. In a film we are making. “

While several media releases have interpreted Feige’s response as confirming an important trans character, two sources near Studio Variety would say that this is not the case. Feige only answered in the affirmative the first part of the question about LGBT + characters that came to the MCU.

Feige was vigorously trying to make the MCU a more inclusive place with its upcoming Phase Four films. The first openly gay MCU superhero is expected to debut in Chloe Zhao’s “The Eternals,” which is set to be released nationwide on November 6. The jury is not yet sure whether the MCU will ever have a transgender superhero or not. Last year, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” played the franchise’s first openly transactional actor, Zack Barack, in a small supporting role.

Last summer at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Feige said the gay superhero in “The Eternals” was “married, he has a family, and that’s just part of who he is.” The MCU’s first openly gay character appeared on Last year’s record “Avengers: Endgame” and was played by co-director Joe Russo. The character appeared in a group therapy scene opposite Chris Evans’ Captain America and was heard speaking about a current date on which he continued with another man. The character didn’t matter in the film’s main storyline, leading to criticism that Marvel wasn’t doing enough in terms of representation in the MCU films.

IndieWire has asked Disney for further comments.

