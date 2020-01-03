advertisement

Marvel told us a few days ago through his president Kevin Feige that his upcoming series of films introduces heroes that we have never seen coming. The exec told students during a lecture at the New York Film Academy that it is actually Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, launched in May 2021, that will bring us a few characters that “we will not expect or will not guess,” “Without going into this. During the same Q&A session, Feige also made other comments indicating that the MCU will have a huge change in the near future, although some details were not correctly interpreted in the first reports, so the change is not coming as fast as we thought .

Feige was asked if the studio has plans to “bring more LGBT + characters to the MCU, especially the T, trans characters.” At the time, Feige said that “yes, absolutely yes,” adding that it will happen very soon, “in a movie that we are recording now.” Interestingly, though, sources familiar with Variety have said that Feige was not going to to confirm that a transgender character will appear in an upcoming MCU film.

The sources said that Feige’s answer was only intended to address the first part about the LGBT + character question, and he did not want to imply that a transpersonage will appear in the MCU “very soon”.

Currently the only MCU film in production is Eternals, which will be released in November. The film will easily be the most epic non-Avengers film since Captain America: Civil War, as it will include a whole host of new characters, including several superheroes who can soon embark on Adventure Adventures – the cast includes Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie , Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry. Eternals will premiere on November 6, with the first trailer probably somewhere around the Black Widow release, scheduled for May 1.

We already know that the movie will contain the first major gay character of the MCU, something that Feige confirmed all the way in August, without specifying who it will be. “He’s married, he has a family, and that’s just a part of who he is,” Feige Good Morning America told D23 Expo.

It makes sense to bring an important transgender character to the MCU, considering how large the cinematic universe of Marvel is, no matter how controversial the move may seem. The more diverse the MCU, the better the stories will become. Let us not forget that it took almost ten years for MCU films before Marvel brought women to the fore in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and Captain Marvel (2019).

