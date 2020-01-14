advertisement

Marvel announced that they will introduce a brand new Arab-American superhero to Magnificent Ms. Marvel’s site.

This new superhero is called Fadi Fadlalah, but drives with an amulet. The character will make his first appearance in Magnificent Ms. Marvel # 13 by writer Saladin Ahmed.

advertisement

Ahmed revealed that Amulet’s powers are magical and that he is from Michigan.

“Amulet is a fun, mysterious new character who will play a role in MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL for the coming months. We keep most of the details of him near our chests, but I can tell you that his powers are magical and that he is a Michigan-based Arab-American superhero. “

Related: Recently announced Ms. Marvel Showrunner Bisha K. Ali deletes 5,000 tweets and private social media accounts before the D23 Expo

Sara Alfageeh, who designed the character, added that Amulet’s powers are primarily defensive in nature. She also explained his background, pointing out that he is Lebanese heritage.

“I really enjoyed this concept with Saladin. We talked about his defensive powers and how they connected to his background as a Lebanese child. “

She also explained that his blue and white color scheme comes from the Nazar.

“The blue and white palette and circular design were taken from the Nazar, a symbol that appears throughout the Middle East and protects the wearer from the evil eye – the harmful intentions of others. A historical, supernatural touch. “

She added that despite its size, it was intentionally made round.

“We tend to associate sharp edges with evil and rounded designs and circles with good. This character is a gentle giant, so I wanted to make sure he looks like a friend despite his size! “

See also: Wonder Woman and Mrs. Marvel author G. Willow Wilson share the GIF “Throw Out The Whole Man”

Alfageeh added on Twitter: “Four years ago, reading Marvel Volume 1 convinced me to become an illustrator. AMULET means so much to me as a nerdy little Arab child. “

UHM. SOME NEWS. I designed the latest superhero for Mrs. Marvel!

Meet amulet.

Four years ago, reading Ms. Marvel Volume 1 convinced me to become an illustrator. AMULET means so much to me as a nerdy lil arab child.

Many thanks to @saladinahmed for trusting me! Https://t.co/XEhnS4JGyu pic.twitter.com/0Flozk99lK

– Sara Alfageeh (@SaraAlfageeh) December 18, 2019

Sana Amanat, Marvel’s vice president of content and character development, commented on the new character as follows: “It is important to recognize how many people are now inspiring you to follow your dreams, Sara Alfageeh.”

Amanat added, “So happy that you are part of the Kamala family.”

It’s important to realize how many people are now inspiring you to follow your dreams, @SaraAlfageeh. So happy that you are part of the Kamala family. 💜

– sana amanat (@ MiniB622) December 19, 2019

See also: Marvel VP and Ms. Marvel Creator Sana Amanat: “Blatant racism, bigotry and hypocrisy run by this government”

Magnificent Ms. Marvel # 13 by Saladin Ahmed and Minkyu Jung will be available in March 2020.

The series appears to be struggling, as Comichron’s latest figures show that Magnificent Ms. Marvel # 9 only shipped 12,230 copies to comic book stores. The first issue, released in March 2019, delivered 27,706 copies. The title has lost more than half of its readership in less than 9 editions.

What do you think of this new character?

(Visited 47 Times, 47 Visits Today)

advertisement