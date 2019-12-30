advertisement

Avengers: Endgame was a hugely satisfying end for the Infinity Saga and delivered the final chapters of the main character arches of the MCU. But no matter how much it was an end to some heroes and villains – Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America and Thanos – the film is also a new beginning for Marvel, who got the reset it might need to be able to tell exciting new stories that might someday reach their peak in an epic way like Endgame. The upcoming MCU Phase 4, which starts with Black Widow in May, will introduce several new characters that will shape the MCU in the coming years. But Marvel just gave us an unexpected spoiler and confirmed that a 2021 movie will bring us new MCU characters that we have no idea they are coming.

Kevin Feige and Co. have announced the Phase 4 titles in three phases. The studio first came on stage at Comic-Con in July to reveal all Phase 4 titles – we thought at the time. A few months later, Marvel confirmed three more Disney + TV series that would be recorded in phase 4. And then it closed its Phase 4 announcements with the best possible surprise, given the tumultuous Disney-Sony relationship about Spider-Man: the third film in the trilogy will be a Marvel film that will be recorded in phase 4.

All of these films will introduce a set of brand new superheroes, many of which will be included in the upcoming Avengers teams. In rough chronological order we have the Eternals (a couple of super powers), Black Knight, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. These are just the confirmed additions to the MCU, because the Phase 4 films and TV series will inevitably introduce various other superheroes that Marvel needs in future MCU stories.

In recent days we have heard that the X-Men might hit the MCU as early as 2021, in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Wolverine and Deadpool would both appear in the film and both would be surprising cameos – especially the latter, given that a Deadpool 3 is already being made.

This brings us to the latest comments from Marvel regarding the MCU, which were provided by Kevin Feige, the president of the studio, when he participated in a Q&A session at the New York Film Academy (via MCU Cosmic). A student asked Feige about the process needed to choose the Marvel characters that Marvel Studios uses, and how that can affect future storylines.

“Sometimes you choose the title hero,” Feige said. “You choose which main character or team you want to bring to the screen, and often, while you make and develop the film, who comes in and who fits in.”

Surprisingly, the exec then used Doctor Strange 2 as an example.

“For example, the next Doctor Strange movie includes some new MCU characters who make their debut in that movie that you don’t expect or don’t know who it is, but we’ve found a cool way to make it work,” he said. Because we needed a certain …, we wanted to make a certain type of film there, and there was a character that we always wanted to do something with that we think would fit in well. “

Of course Feige knows better than to give us details about those exciting cameos, but we already have two candidates from earlier rumors, including Wolverine and Deadpool. Later, during the same Q&A session, Feige also explained that Doctor Strange 2 is not a horror film, but that it contains scary sequences. You can view the entire one-hour clip below, with the Strange 2 teasers approaching almost 35 minutes.

