The recent debut of Captain America: The End completely messed up Marvel Comics by blaming Stan Lee for the creation of Captain America and completely neglecting Joe Simon.

On the credits page of the book at the bottom of the page, you can see that Marvel Comics wrote “Captain America Created By Stan Lee and Jack Kirby”.

Hey @Marvel, how did that happen? In today’s comic Captain America: The End, Cap is described as a co-creation by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. As every fan knows, it was created by Kirby and Joe Simon. I think you owe Simon’s family at least an apology. pic.twitter.com/f1F3vUJIfn

– ComicTropes (@CTropes) February 5, 2020

Below is a helpful guide for Marvel Comics editors who created Captain America.

Captain America was originally created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby and first appeared in Captain America Comics # 1 by Timely Comics. As you can see in Captain America’s first appearance below, it was created by Joe Simeon and Jack Kirby.

While Marvel Comics and its editors were keen to honor Joe Simon in the actual comics, they got the promotional information for Captain America: The End right.

The request is:

“THE FINAL CAPTAIN AMERICA HISTORY!

Steve Rogers is fighting for survival in a post-apocalyptic wasteland populated by hordes of red skulls! The legendary writer / artist Erik Larsen (SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE, NOVA) returns to Marvel to tell an oversized final story of Simon & Kirby’s American hero!

Rated T + ”

What do you think of this flub of Marvel Comics? Do you think it’s an innocent mistake? Or do you think this is an example of the general decline in Marvel Comics?

