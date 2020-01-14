advertisement

Marvel Comics announced the relaunch of the well-known X-Men title X-Factor.

No wonder, because the successful crossover event by House of X and Powers of X has managed to breathe new life into the criminally neglected comic series. After the success of the event, Marvel decided to essentially flood the market with everything related to X-Men.

This time, the book is led by talented author Leah Williams and artist David Baldeon. Williams is something of a franchise veteran who has already written on several X-Men projects, including the limited series Age of X-Man. X-Tremist, what if? Magik, X-Men Black: Emma Frost, as well as the non-X-Men title, Gwenpool, Strikes Back.

As for history, the X-Factor team will investigate mutant deaths and their deaths. Not only will they examine the death of their mutants, they will also follow the rules of reincarnation set out in the resurrection records.

Here’s how Marvel puts it:

“By the grace of the five, the resurrection logs can bring back any fallen mutant. But such a large company is not without problems and complications … When a mutant dies, X-Factor is there to investigate how and why the rules of reincarnation should be followed. “

The roster for the new team has already been selected. Daken, Northstar, Polaris, Rachel Summers, Eye-Boy and Prodigy are introduced. Any X-Men fan who makes his or her money will instantly notice that literally half of the characters are LGBTQ, the best known is Northstar, who has been part of a high-profile marriage to his husband in recent years. He has been one of my favorite X characters since Astonishing X-Men. To my great delight, Williams chose him to take on the role of “team leader”.

Williams, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, will undoubtedly have a unique perspective when writing these X-Men. The composition of the team was deliberate and well thought out, if not a bit fancy in terms of overall mass appeal.

In an interview with Polygon, Williams explained to the team:

“Eye-Boy was a matter of course, both in x-raying and in fulfilling the required team role as a” baby “. I knew we would need a team telepath and Rachel Gray was my first choice. It is fascinatingly underused, but as a character overpowering and has so much incredible lore and untapped potential. She’s James Dean from our team. Then I grabbed Prodigy because there is so much more to discover with his character in Krakoa – and his skills make him an investigative Swiss Army Knife Then I thought, “Okay, this team still needs a certain executor.” And when I asked about Maggott, we chose Daken because there are a lot of interesting story mining projects that are going on with the Snikt family have to do . “

Eye-Boy is a character from the crazier days of Jason Aaron, Wolverine and the X-Men who followed “Schism”. Eye-Boy was much more a creator’s favorite than me A real fan favorite. Rachel has been in and out of the lineup since the War of the Kings (2009), and Prodigy spent much of his time as part of the America Chavez title, which has now been canceled. It was also turned off years ago during M day. Maybe he was born again through the resurrection logs?

Leahs “damn it”, Daken, is one of the more well-known characters who has a certain fan base – although one wonders what function he was known to prove to the team to be uncooperative and bloodthirsty opponents. However, he has spent a lot of time with X-23 in recent years. He even gave Gabrielle (Honeybadger) her code name.

The last member of the team she was talking about was Magneto’s last child, Polaris.

“Polaris was the last variable and the most difficult for me to turn my head around. I usually only feel comfortable writing characters I already love, but honestly Polaris hasn’t been someone I have been deeply connected to for a long time. But she is an old character, a real X-Factor graduate and has so much character work that needs to be done urgently. and I didn’t want to leave her out just because I was afraid to start her story. “

Williams further explained how she approached X fans with a lot of Polaris love to help her better understand the character and her relationship with Summers’ brother Havok.

“She is not a team leader, which may initially drive people in the wrong direction, but it is a decision that she makes for the sake of history, and I promise because we only make sure that she has the bandwidth available for so much more Has growth. ” After I submitted the X-FACTOR # 1 script, Jordan first realized that Northstar was the team leader, but Polaris was the North Star. For everything.”

Polaris doesn’t make sense if she’s not the team leader. During her last tour as a member of the title – during Peter David’s All-New X-Factor – she took on the role of a leader and fought, partly due to her mental instability. As the daughter of a board member of the Breastfeeding Council, her presence is likely to pose some hurdles. All in all, Marvel could have chosen worse to lead the title. Leah has proven to be able to write fascinating, credible characters and, in my opinion, more than deserves this attitude.

X-Factor by Leah Williams and David Baldeon will be available in April.

