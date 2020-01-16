advertisement

Lautaro Martinez is “very happy” at Inter, although his shape has generated keen interest from across Europe this season.

Argentinian striker Martinez scored his 15th goal of the season in a 1-1 draw against Atalanta this weekend.

The 22-year-old’s partnership with Romelu Lukaku has established the Nerazzurri as a serious title challenger for Juventus in Serie A.

His accomplishments have apparently also caught the attention of Barcelona, ​​who has been struggling for up to four months without Luis Suarez, while Manchester City sees Martinez as a suitable long-term successor to its record scorer Sergio Aguero.

“I’m very happy here at Inter, people love me and I love them,” Martinez told TyC Sports.

“If you are talking about me as a transfer destination, it is because I am doing my job well. I have to continue on this path.

“I am very calm, I live every day and I feel comfortable and happy here.”

Before the start of this season, Conte took over from Inter and Martinez praised the former Juve and Chelsea boss as the driving force behind his rapid progress.

“A lot of things have changed since he came in,” said Martinez. “He has a special way of doing things and taught us so much from day one.”

“He convinced us to give everything and the results are visible to everyone.

“I had to adapt to a new culture in another country and learn a different language. I played little under the previous manager, but I grew a lot under Conte and I enjoy how things go. “

Conte secured the conquest of Lukaku from Manchester United, a player he wanted to sign with Chelsea, and Martinez was a great beneficiary that the head coach had brought his man over.

“Lukaku helps me a lot, he’s a player who is very important to me on and off the pitch,” said Martinez of the Belgian international, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.

“He is a very good person who helps me. I am very happy to have met him.”

