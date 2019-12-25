advertisement

At least something funny came out of the debate between Marvel and Scorsese.

Laurent VU / SIPA / Shutterstock

The infinite debate between Martin Scorsese and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally turned into something great. Most of the fall film season was marked by Scorsese’s critical considerations about comic cinema. The director first went viral in October after being quoted in an interview with Empire magazine comparing Marvel films to theme parks. “It is not people’s cinema that tries to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another person,” added Scorsese.

After over two months, Scorsese had his Christmas presents wrapped in Marvel wrapping paper, an incredibly fun moment of full circle courtesy of Scorsese’s daughter Francesca. Photos of Scorsese’s wonderful Christmas gifts were uploaded to Francesca’s Instagram page and were rapidly growing in popularity on social media. Given how hot the debate between Scorsese and Marvel fans got this fall, it’s nice to see the Scorsese family laugh at a discussion that’s pretty insignificant in the big scheme of things.

The latest development in the Scorsese-Marvel debate came earlier this month when Time Magazine reported that a meeting was scheduled between Scorsese and Disney CEO Bob Iger. Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios. Iger called Scorsese’s comments “evil” and “not fair to the people who make the films”.

Scorsese expanded his critical Marvel views in November by commenting on the New York Times. The director explained in the essay that his problem with comic films was to flood the exhibition space and not leave space for the kind of cinema he thought existed. Scorsese said that comic franchise films in Hollywood create a space that is “brutal and inhospitable to art”.

Scorsese is currently nominated for the Golden Globe for directing “The Irishman”, which has also won Best Picture and several other globes. “The Irishman” was named best film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review.

MARTIN SCORSESE’S DAUGHTER’S INSTAGRAM STORY LMFAO pic.twitter.com/XTV2g6tVtY

– chris kringle quinn (@chrisvonquinn) December 25, 2019

