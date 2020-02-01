advertisement

No, it is not a cinema. But it’s a Coca-Cola Energy commercial with Scorsese and Hill that premieres on TV on Sunday night in the Super Bowl.

Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill are starring in a new Super Bowl commercial for Coca-Cola Energy, the company’s newest soft drink that will cheer you up and may have a stent in your heart (but this one is completely taurine free!). This charming Super Bowl commercial may not be a “cinema” – and more of a junk food offering that resembles a theme park! – But as Frank Sheeran says in Scorsese’s Oscar candidate “The Irishman”: “It’s what it is.”

In Coca-Cola’s commercial, Scorsese was almost at a Hill party when Hill slumped with the classic plight of millennia, debated on his buddy, and stayed at home on the couch. Fortunately, a 12-ounce can of Cola-Cola Energy Hills changes music and sends him to a meeting with his friend. And the hectic energy of the commercial resembles something put together by a person that contains caffeine, guarana extract, and B vitamins.

The Super Bowl LIV will air on Fox this Sunday, February 2, in Miami. It’s the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs. The big game will air a week before the Academy Awards, which Martin Scorsese is recognized as the best director for “The Irishman” and the best film for his Netflix gangster epic. Before the Super Bowl advertisement, Scorsese worked with Jonah Hill on “The Wolf of Wall Street” in 2013 about the debauched life of the corrupt stockbroker Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Hill was last seen in Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bum”. As for Scorsese, his next project will be the criminal adaptation “Killers of the Flower Moon”, in which the director will be reunited with DiCaprio and the “Irish” star Robert De Niro. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is due to begin production locally in Oklahoma, tells the story of the Osage Indians, who achieved extreme prosperity in the 1920s thanks to the oil sea beneath their land in the southern central state. They then fell victim to a series of serial murders that led to one of the FBI’s first major investigations into murder cases. It is based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann.

Check out the Scorsese Super Bowl ad below.

