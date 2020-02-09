advertisement

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin opened the door to government with Sinn Féin or Fine Gael and declared that he was a “democrat” who “listened to the people”.

During the election, Mr. Martin ruled out power sharing with Mary Lou McDonald or Leo Varadkar, but said on Sunday that he respected “the people’s decision.”

He was repeatedly asked whether he would join the government with Sinn Féin and did not rule it out.

“I think we will take it easy today,” he said to RTÉ. “We will judge when the full and full number of seats is reached. I am a democrat, I listen to people. I respect the decision of the people.”

During the campaign, he also said he had a “moral” problem with Sinn Féin, but now the “fundamental problem” for him when negotiating government formation is the “political platform”.

“For a government to exist, the government program must be compatible. It has to be coherent, sustainable and feasible. These are very important topics that cannot be overlooked in the euphoria of an election day and the associated tension, interest and excitement.

“So I think that in the next few days people will assess this situation with regard to such a political platform. Of course it also depends on the election result, but I think the main problem for me is that the country has to come first. “

Mar Martin said Ireland is now entering “a different, fragmented political landscape that I believe will make government formation very difficult and I hope we will not have a period of instability in the coming period”.

“This is something that I think is not in the best interests of the Irish people. For a government to exist, that government’s political program must be compatible, even if politics and issues, principles and issues do not change overnight change and there are significant problems there, but as I say in the next few days, we will challenge them with everyone involved.

“Today is an election day, people have spoken that today. I respect that and I just want to say very clearly that there are very, very important problems to be solved and that there will be difficulties and challenges with regard to the future for the formation of a government, except for a government program, for the entire duration of this period be sustainable and coherent from four to five years, and this is a very important litmus test, and if guidelines and principles don’t change overnight. “

Mr. Martin did not refer to Sinn Féin’s support for the preliminary IRA campaign against violence in Northern Ireland, which he had previously cited as one of the reasons why he would not lead Fianna Fáil into a coalition with Sinn Féin.

Mr. Martin is on the right track to take second place in Cork South Central after Sinn Fein’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire wanted to lead the poll, while his running mate Michael McGrath wanted to join him on his return to the Dáil.

“I want to thank the voters of Cork South Central because it looks like we are holding our two seats with around 35 percent of the vote, considering that everything that happens today is a very solid vote.

“We thank the people who voted for me and Michael McGrath for trusting us, and I thank everyone who campaigned for me and for Michael – we are now a consistent duo through thick and thin.”

