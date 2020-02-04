advertisement

I heard several stories this week about Edge cardholders who went to Whistler on Saturday morning, January 18th, to ski for the day.

Due to the bad weather and the high volume, they had to endure a very arduous and difficult three-hour journey on the Sea to Sky Highway. They then had to stand in line for (more than) 30 minutes because the mountain constantly had problems with painfully long and unbearable lifts.

After surviving all of this and finally reaching the RFID gate, these loyal passport holders were denied entry to the hill and asked to buy a full-day pass (or go home!).

Apparently Vail Resorts includes the Martin Luther King (MLK) day with Christmas holidays and the weekend on family day as a “holiday” during which access is restricted.

I’m a season pass holder (so that didn’t affect me directly). I am (obviously) a big admirer of MLK. However, I find it completely unreasonable and insensitive for Vail Resorts to expect Canadian residents to know when this holiday is due (at least by emailing these passport holders) or to restrict access to the mountain that day.

For Canadians, this is just a normal skiing weekend. The imposition of this restriction is just another example of the Americanization of our beloved Whistler Blackcomb and further evidence that Vail Resorts is not in touch with the local community and Canadian customs.

Fail Vail.

Ben Cherniavsky // Vancouver

