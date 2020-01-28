advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Monday

January 27, 2020 at 9:24 pm

Bucks County High School Bowling Roundup: January 27th

North Penn 4, Abington 0: Martin Grace played a 754 series and a 289 series in the opening game when North Penn defeated Abington. Grace scored 289, 220 and 245 points.

For North Penn, James Carnal also had a 696 series (222-247-227) and Lucas Francis came in a 666 (221-212-233).

Abingon was led by Nick Bennett and Anthony Lombard, who each had 513 series.

GIRL BOWLING

Abington 4, North Penn 0: Sierra Danning had a 442 series at the top of Abington that had three bowlers over 400. Danning ended with games of 137, 179 and 126.

Jennifer Snyder scored the first goal for North Penn with 410 points, 160 of them in the first game.

