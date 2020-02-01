advertisement

Fine Gael shows great arrogance by claiming that they are the only ones who can represent Ireland in future Brexit negotiations between the EU and Great Britain, according to Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin said that he had honest Sinn Féin disagreements that he had openly expressed, but he believed that Fine Gael had chosen to attack Fianna Fáil as part of his election strategy.

“Fine Gael was adamantly negative from the start when he attacked Fianna Fáil – the issues are housing, health, education, special needs, climate and crime – they are broadly the issues people want to talk about on the doorstep ,

“And Fine Gael only says: ‘We are the Supremos, we are superior than the rest of you, and nobody, only we, can do that.’ And that doesn’t go down well with people, I think they insult the electorate their tactics. “

Mr. Martin said Fine Gael had the same arrogance when it raised the issue of Brexit, claiming that they were the only ones who could safely negotiate the future stages of the relationship and trade agreements.

“It’s more of this superiority complex again, and I think Brendan Howlin called it” supreme arrogance “- look, Fianna Fáil has brought Ireland to Europe, Fianna Fáil has negotiated many contracts, we have brought in the Good Friday Agreement.

“The idea that there is no change of government in Europe, that the governments in Europe are constantly changing, that the (European) Commission changes, that the President of the Commission is gone, that the (European) Council changes, that everyone changes changes the time. “

In Blackpool, where he advertised with Fianna Fáil’s two North Cork candidates, Tony Fitzgerald and Paudie O’Sullivan, Mr. Martin also spoke about his party’s stance on Sinn Féin.

Previously, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed that it could not be trusted that Fianna Fáil would expel Sinn Féin from the government as the three leading parties continued to argue about possible coalition options.

Mr. Varadkar said: “Fine Gael’s position on the issue is absolutely clear – we will not consider a coalition with Sinn Féin after the elections, and that is because of their policies – the fact that they are crime-friendly and tax-efficient.

I will never go to government with Sinn Féin. I asked my team if they would and they answered unequivocally.

Micheál Martin cannot say the same about his bench. pic.twitter.com/zEoKqpIgQO

– Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) February 1, 2020

“You have spoken out against the Special Criminal Court and want to impose additional taxes of EUR 4 billion on Irish companies, pensions, property and property, which would cost us jobs and leave the country.”

“However, I don’t trust Fianna Fáil because a number of her candidates have stated that they are open to a coalition with Sinn Féin – Pat Gallagher, Darragh O’Brien, John McGuinness, Kevin O’Keeffe and Mary Butler. “

In return, Martin said that Fine Gael TDs like Regina Doherty, Jim Daly and Kate O’Connell had all expressed positive views of Sinn Féin and it was not uncommon to have different views within parties.

“The Taoiseach is on this message, but judge me by my actions in 2016 – I could have been engaged to Sinn Fein after that election, but I didn’t get engaged to them.”

“In all parties, people will see this because we are not monoliths, but he underestimates the depth of resistance at all levels, membership, those who vote for us and TDs who will not have a truck with Sinn Féin.

“We will not go into government with Sinn Féin because they continue to support the past and try to push it down people’s necks as a real, just war that has killed innocent people.”

Mr. Martin said Fianna Fáil was also against a Sinn Féin coalition because the party pursued a corporate tax policy that he believed would inhibit rather than promote entrepreneurship.

Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald described the exchange on Saturday as “very childish” and “silly”.

Radical change

A focus group survey conducted by Ipsos / MRBI for The Irish Times on Saturday shows that undecided voters are mostly in favor of a change in the general election next week.

The investigation found that some voters were attracted to Sinn Féin’s radical message of change, which was confirmed in the poll released last week in this paper. The party won seven points and reached 21 percent.

When asked about the research while promoting Michael Creed and John Paul O’Shea in northwest Cork, Varadkar said he was a Taoiseach who drove change.

“You know, the way I feel (the results of the Irish Times focus group), in the two and a half years I’ve been Taoiseach, I’ve driven change – other people talk about it, I’ve driven it. “

Mr Varadkar cited the repeal of the eighth amendment that led Ireland through Brexit negotiations and began implementing Sláintecare’s healthcare reform and rebuilding Ireland as an example of how it is driving change.

“I am the person who brings about change while others talk about it, and we as a country must ensure that the changes change for the good and not at the expense of our progress.”

Varadkar added: “There is a fairly growing list of Fianna Fáil people who are preparing for a coalition with Sinn Féin. I think there are elements from Fianna Fáil who believe this choice is in their pocket.

“You will likely measure curtains, appoint advisors and talk about bringing Garda cars back, and you know this is the kind of arrogance we see from Fianna Fáil, and I hope they get a surprise next week.”

Mr. Varadkar admitted that several local issues had challenged Fine Gael in various constituencies, citing Cork North-Central where the party had a backlash against the spending controversy surrounding Dara Murphy. However, he stressed that he would hate to “punish” the party’s other candidates for Mr. Murphy’s actions.

